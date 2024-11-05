Superiorx Acquired By Command

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Capital Partners ("Charter") announced that its client, SuperiorX Investigations ("SuperiorX"), has been acquired by Command Investigations LLC ("Command"), portfolio company of Monument MicroCap Partners LLC. Command is a full-service provider of private investigation services intended for insurance defense. The transaction was led by Charter team members Mike Brown, Partner and Managing Director, Zach Wiersma, Director, Justin Pinto, Vice President, Travis Read, Analyst, and Kevin Caballero, Analyst.

SuperiorX Managing Partners Robert Murray and Michael Huntsman

said, "We believe it was critical to find a partner with similar aspirations and core values as we enter the next phase of growth at SuperiorX. Joining forces with Command allows us to better serve our clients with an expanded geographic reach and complementary services. We are thrilled to partner with Seth and the rest of the Command team."

"This transaction serves as a pivotal moment for SuperiorX, allowing the team to join forces with a national partner," said Mike Brown . "I am proud that Charter could help the shareholders reach their transaction goals and look forward to seeing what the future holds for the combined company."

Robert Murray founded SuperiorX in 2001 as a private investigations firm specializing in surveillance services for workers' compensation claims. Since then, SuperiorX has expanded its offerings to include a broad range of services such as comprehensive investigations, social media investigations, process serving, and unmanned surveillance, supporting insurance claims, legal proceedings, and workers' compensation cases. In 2017, Michael Huntsman founded CrossXamine Investigations, which joined SuperiorX through a stock merger in 2023. This strategic merger further enhanced SuperiorX's service offerings, workforce, and customer base.

"SuperiorX is a welcomed addition to the Command family of brands, given the similarities in company culture, commitment to excellence and operational approach," said Seth Markham, Command CEO . "SuperiorX will greatly expand our reach within the state of Michigan and help grow our combined revenues by providing customers with enhanced service offerings and an extended coverage area."

About SuperiorX:

Founded in 2001, SuperiorX provides specialized investigative services for insurance companies, law firms, TPAs, and corporate clients. Its services include manned and unmanned surveillance, ACP and background investigations, social media investigations, and process services. Clients primarily employ SuperiorX's services as a defense tactic to mitigate losses by gathering evidence related to fraudulent insurance claims, legal proceedings, and internal corporate issues.

About Command:

Based in Lake Mary, Florida, Command Investigations is a full-service private investigation company that offers a full suite of investigative services, including Surveillance, Remote Surveillance, Background Investigations, Medical Canvasses, Social Media Investigations, Field Investigations, and SIU Services to the insurance defense community. Command is best known for its unparalleled customer service and unrivaled investigative knowledge and experience. With offices in California, Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, Command offers services nationwide.

About Charter:

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Charter Capital Partners provides premier, sell-side representation and customized investment banking solutions designed to meet the specific needs and goals of each client. The Charter team blends extensive experience with deep industry expertise and personalized service to help corporations, family-owned businesses, and private equity groups seamlessly transition from acquisition to growth to eventual sale. .

Principals of Charter acted in their capacity as licensed investment banking agents of M&A Securities Group, Inc. Member FINRA/SiPC, a separate entity from Charter Capital Partners.

SOURCE Charter Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED