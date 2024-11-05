Old World Industries Announces Investments To The PEAK® Bluedef® Product Line And New Look For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Category leader elevates its diesel exhaust fluid purity guarantee with new triple-filtration process

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Old World Industries announced today that America's number one brand of diesel exhaust fluid, PEAK ® BlueDEF ® , has further set the standard of purity by investing in a new triple-filtration process. PEAK ® BlueDEF ®

and the premium PEAK ® BlueDEF PLATINUM ®

will also debut new packaging in Q1 2025, highlighting the purity and performance benefits that set its product line apart.

BlueDef

"As even the smallest contaminant can create significant issues for your vehicle, it is critical that your diesel exhaust fluid is of the highest purity. BlueDEF ®

has always been manufactured to the highest quality and purity standards but this new process offers consumers an extra layer of assurance," said Randy Turner, director of product management. "Every batch of PEAK ® BlueDEF ®

and PEAK ® BlueDEF PLATINUM ®

is now triple-filtered, lab-tested and secure-sealed to provide ultimate protection from contaminants."

PEAK ® BlueDEF ®

and PEAK ® BlueDEF PLATINUM ®

are compatible with all diesel SCR systems and the non-flammable formula with easy-pour dispensing nozzle makes handling safe and easy. BlueDEF PLATINUM® contains a proprietary additive package to help prevent deposit build-up, optimize fuel economy and extend the life of the SCR system.

The triple-filtration process and new packaging were announced during the AAPEX Show which runs November 5-7 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center. If you would like to learn more about PEAK® BlueDEF® and PEAK® BlueDEF PLATINUM®, visit the Old World Industries display in booth #A2245 or peakauto. Link to show map.

ABOUT OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES

Old World Industries is among the largest privately held companies competing in the automotive aftermarket. The Northbrook, Illinois-based company enjoys a presence in various consumer product markets around the world. Old World's brands include a full line of PEAK® Performance Automotive Aftermarket Products including Antifreeze & Coolant, Washer Fluid, Lighting and Wiper Blades; BlueDEF® Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Equipment; FINAL CHARGE® PRO-SERIES Heavy Duty Extended Life Coolant and THERMAL CHARGE Heat Transfer Fluids, Fleet Charge® SCA Precharged Heavy Duty Coolant. For more information, please visit

.

CONTACT: Elon Werner, [email protected]

SOURCE Old World Industries

