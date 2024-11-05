Onerorx, Inc Grows In Missouri With Evercare Pharmacy Acquisition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TRENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneroRx, a leading regional provider of pharmacy and telepharmacy services, announced the acquisition of two EverCare Pharmacy locations in Princeton and Trenton, Missouri effective November 1st. This purchase aligns with their mission of keeping quality, affordable pharmacy care for those who need it most.EverCare Pharmacy has proudly offered essential healthcare services to northern Missouri communities for more than 14 years. It will now join the company's 17 other community pharmacy locations, two specialty pharmacies, one long-term-care pharmacy and one durable medical equipment company across Missouri, bringing the total number of locations for OneroRx to 67 across seven states. The Trenton and Princeton communities will continue to enjoy a variety of pharmacy services that they are accustomed to, including immunizations, local delivery, LTC services, medication synchronization, and more.“This strategic growth reflects our ongoing commitment to ensure that small and rural communities have access to high-quality pharmacy services. By broadening our reach, we are better positioned to meet the healthcare needs of these areas and continue our mission of providing exceptional care in rural communities,” said OneroRx Regional President Amy Mitchell.“We are proud to be able to continue serving these communities alongside the local team that the EverCare patients know and love.”For additional information on OneroRx, please visitAbout OneroRx, Inc.OneroRx is a leading regional provider of pharmacy and telepharmacy services, pharmaceutical products, supplements, and medical supplies to patients in underserved communities. They currently operate 65 pharmacies in seven states, including in-clinic or hospital-based pharmacies, telepharmacies, long-term care pharmacies, a durable medical equipment store, and a regional compounding pharmacy.

