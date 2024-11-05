Soundcloud Selects Pubmatic To Enhance Access To Programmatic Advertising On A Global Scale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The international partnership will enable programmatic inventory on the artist-first platform, which has 175 million monthly listeners

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundCloud, the artist-first that empowers artists and fans to connect and share through music, and PubMatic, an independent company delivering digital advertising's of the future, announce a new strategic partnership offering SoundCloud's premium advertising inventory across PubMatic's suite of tools and solutions. Combining SoundCloud's extensive reach and engaged user base with PubMatic's advanced advertising solutions, the partnership creates a powerful platform for advertisers to connect with audiences on a global scale.

For the first time, PubMatic will offer SoundCloud global programmatic inventory on all video and display advertising on desktop and mobile app. This integration will give advertisers unprecedented access to SoundCloud's vibrant community of music lovers, offering a unique opportunity to engage with audiences in a meaningful and immersive way. With 400+ million tracks from 40+ million artists across 193 countries, SoundCloud is the largest audio discovery platform in the world. Its global audience of tastemakers, trendsetters, and creators are redefining audio culture. PubMatic will provide expertise, unique monetization opportunities, and access to differentiated demand. The collaboration with SoundCloud aligns with PubMatic's mission to fuel the endless potential of internet content creators.

“This partnership with SoundCloud, a platform that echoes our dedication to empowering creators, opens a world of possibilities for both artists and advertisers,” says Kyle Dozeman, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, PubMatic.“At PubMatic, we've always been driven by the goal of enabling content creators to flourish. By making SoundCloud's top-tier programmatic inventory available, we're connecting advertisers to a dynamic community of music enthusiasts, setting the stage for groundbreaking campaigns.”

Founded in 2007, SoundCloud has been at the forefront of the music industry, providing the most progressive tools, services, and resources to artists. This partnership with PubMatic will further enhance SoundCloud's commitment to empowering artists and connecting them with fans across the globe.

“Partnering with PubMatic provides advertisers with enhanced opportunities to engage with SoundCloud's vibrant audience, further empowering the 40+ million creators on our platform,” said Jonathan Kopitko, Senior Director, Global Partnerships.“As an artist-first platform, we are committed to offering the most progressive tools, services, and resources available. This collaboration allows us to deliver impactful brand connections within our community, reinforcing our dedication to supporting artists in building and growing their careers.”

As digital audio consumption continues to rise, with an average adult spending about 1 hour and 43 minutes daily on it, according to EMarketer's June 2024 forecast, programmatic advertising for music streamers is revolutionizing how brands engage with audiences. With the anticipated reach of the Digital Audio Advertising market being 1.6 billion users by 2028 and a projected ad spending of $11.13 billion in 2024, SoundCloud and PubMatic are well poised to capitalize on the sector's continued growth.

About SoundCloud

SoundCloud empowers artists and fans to connect and share through music. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is an artist-first platform empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with the most progressive tools, services, and resources. With over 400+ million tracks from 40+ million artists, the future of music is SoundCloud.

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

