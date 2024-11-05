Itron Enhances Intelligent Connectivity Suite For Utilities With Esim Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seamless Managed Cellular Connectivity Enhancements Can Improve Utility Reliability and Resiliency

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage and water, has added Verizon Network Continuity solutions to Itron's Intelligent Connectivity suite with multi-network embedded (eSIM) . This collaboration enables more reliable and resilient communications across broader geographies.

Utilities serving customers in remote areas often face challenges with variable network coverage. To address this, Itron worked with Verizon to develop an eSIM solution, leveraging the widely adopted mobile broadband standard set by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and eSIM global specification by Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), an international collaboration that creates and maintains technical specifications for mobile telecommunications technologies. Integrating this solution with Itron's Gen5 Cellular Access Point enables reliable and resilient connectivity service for utility customers. This capability significantly enhances network availability for continuous and uninterrupted operations. Additionally, remote eSIM management helps to future-proof utility network investments and supports the adoption of evolving technology.

“We are thrilled to enhance our Intelligent Connectivity network suite with eSIM technology. With multi-profile eSIMs, our solution can automatically switch cellular networks to optimize connectivity at any given time. This built-in communications resiliency ensures that utilities can maintain seamless cellular connectivity across their entire service territory improving operational effectiveness,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron.

“The need for next-generation managed connectivity to help utility companies with the delivery of reliable energy, water and gas is critical. Working together with Itron, we are helping utilities and municipalities enhance their networks with Verizon Network Continuity solutions using eSIM technology,” said Steve Szabo, Vice President, Technology Enablement, Verizon Business .“By integrating Verizon's Network Continuity eSIM technology with Itron's Intelligent Connectivity suite, together we are delivering more robust connectivity that is reliable, cost-effective and purpose-built to support critical infrastructure services.”

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: .

Itron®, the Itron Logo, and Gen are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

...

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

...

Itron, Inc.



LinkedIn:

X:

Newsroom: Blog: