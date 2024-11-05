Penal And Correctional Institution Inmates Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum
Doha, Qatar: citizen inmates of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department participated in the general referendum on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.
The Ministry of Interior stated this on its social media along with pictures of the voting process.
The General Referendum Committee prepared a referendum headquarters within the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department to facilitate the inmates and ensure their smooth and easy participation.
