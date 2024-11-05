(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Celebrating Active Lifestyles of All Forms, Toyota Sparks The Imagination of What's Possible at SEMA 2024.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota returns to the Specialty Equipment Association (SEMA) Show with a diverse exhibit that celebrates Toyota adventure for every lifestyle.

Located in the Central Hall, Booth No. 22200 at the Las Vegas Center, the 2024 display features a stunning array of vehicles. Highlights include several unique specialty builds and a variety of Toyota models enhanced with lifestyle features from the expansive Toyota Associated Accessory Products (AAP) portfolio.

Toyota Brings Action and Adventure to SEMA 2024

"At Toyota, we have an unwavering commitment to performance and adventure, no matter where our customers find it," stated Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Division Marketing. "We are passionate about assembling vehicles that fuel and support the lifestyle interests of our customers, and SEMA is the perfect place to show Toyota customers and fans what is possible."

Toyota's 2024 SEMA showcase is logically organized into several brand interest areas, each narrating a unique story of lifestyle adventures. Whether it's off-roading, overlanding, camping, tailgating, performance, or track experiences, every section highlights the diverse capabilities and versatility of Toyota vehicles. New accessory showcases enhance each vehicle set, with a standout AAP entry in this year's SEMA New Product Showcase: Toyota Racing Development's (TRD) Forged Billet Upper Control Arm Kit for 2003-2024 Toyota 4Runner and 2007-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser.

At the core of the exhibit, attendees can explore limitless possibilities through the immersive and expansive display. These scenarios feature vehicles such as the Land Cruiser, RAV4, Tundra and Tacoma, all meticulously outfitted with enhancements from Toyota's extensive AAP portfolio.

"At a show like SEMA we want to spark the imagination by taking stock vehicles and upfitting them with our Toyota accessories portfolio to do incredible things," Tripp stated. "But, of course, this is SEMA, so we have also once again produced some truly amazing, one-of-a-kind vehicle concepts that are sure to thrill our fans!"

This year, Toyota's booth includes:

4Runner TRD Surf Concept

This stunning concept build is a tribute to Southern California's surf culture, blending the 2025 4Runner body with the rugged charm of the original 4Runner, including a removable top and stylish design cues-perfect for today's adventurous beachgoers.

CALTY Land Cruiser ROX

Discover the Land Cruiser 'ROX', which redefines open-air adventure. This innovative concept, conceived and crafted by TMNA's Calty Design Research Team, revives the spirit of iconic topless Land Cruisers, merging heritage with modern design to immerse passengers in the natural world.

GR86 Rally Legacy Concept

Inspired by racing video games, the GR86 Legacy Rally Concept pays tribute to Toyota's rich rally heritage. This is a true vehicle mash-up. With GR86 body and chassis melded with GR Corolla turbocharged powertrain and GR-FOUR AWD drivetrain, this dynamic concept blends nostalgia with Toyota's ceaseless commitment to impressive performance in a celebration of the future of rally racing.

Ultimate Tailgate Tundra

Toyota redefines the tailgating experience with the Ultimate Tailgate Tundra. Inspired by Toyota's NFL partnership, this Tundra transforms into an audio-visual powerhouse, featuring five 55-inch TV screens and a spacious, 185-square-foot canopy for ultimate game day excitement.

Toyota RAV-X Concept

Developed by Toyota's Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) team, RAV-X is a radical crossover concept inspired by the spirit of the world-famous Dakar Rally. Building on the success and reputation of Toyota off-road racing, RAV-X has been built to thrill performance-oriented off-road enthusiasts.

Suprabird Tribute

Designed to pay homage to NASCAR legend Richard Petty, the Suprabird is a modern twist on 'The King's' iconic 1969 Superbird. Based on a GR Supra, the Suprabird features an aerodynamic, custom body kit, Petty Blue livery, and several performance enhancements. This unique concept honors Petty's legacy while showcasing Toyota's innovation and dedication to racing and NASCAR.

#84 Tacoma TRD ProRunner Race Concept

Inspired by Tacoma's storied legacy of Baja dominance, TRD collaborated with Toyota Driver Jimmie Johnson on the Baja Tacoma race truck concept. Starting with a Tacoma SR5, this truck has been entirely re-imagined as the ultimate TRD off-road race truck and packed with desert-conquering race features, all wrapped in a rugged, lightning-themed "mud bath" exterior.

Classic Adventure Cruiser

This tasteful build features a full Toyota lift and iconic 20x9-inch wheels that enhance both performance and aesthetics. The build highlights Toyota's engineering excellence in a way that appeals to enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

'94 Toyota Drift Truck

Old school minitruck meets drift car... in hot pink. This outrageous mash up spawns the perfect blend of American minitruck culture with Japan's underground drift scene.

Modellista Overland Vision Concept

Known for its style and panache, Modellista stylists enhance this Land Cruiser with a sophisticated styling statement that seamlessly mixes function with form.

Toyota Accessories Portfolio

Rooted in a passion for performance and lifestyle adventure, Genuine Toyota Accessories are engineered specifically for each Toyota model to enhance performance and style. Toyota is also expanding its AAP accessories portfolio with approved partner products. Toyota Accessories are a central theme of the show and adorn many of Toyota's SEMA display vehicles.

TRD Forged Billet Upper Control Arm Kit Display

The TRD Forged Billet Upper Control Arm Kit is a Toyota Genuine Accessory suspension performance option guaranteed to thrill Toyota 4Runner and FJ Cruiser owners. Crafted from forged 6061-T6 aluminum, this kit offers enhanced strength and durability. Its racing-inspired design features signature TRD red anodizing with a protective clear coat and directly replaces factory components by using factory ball joints and bushings.

Vehicles shown are special project prototype vehicles, modified with parts and/or accessories not available from Toyota that may void the vehicle's warranty, may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety, and may not be street legal.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant, in North Carolina, will begin manufacturing automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit

ToyotaNewsroom .

