TIGHITCO RECEIVES SIKORSKY PRODUCTION AND SPARES AWARD FOR CH-53K®

- Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCOCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading provider of aerospace and defense solutions, is pleased to announce that its US Complex Composites division has received a three-year production award for Lots 7/8 for the Sikorsky CH-53K® King Stallion® Heavy Lift helicopter. TIGHITCO's highly skilled workforce located in Berlin, Connecticut will support the activity for years 2025 through 2027.“We are honored to further extend our partnership with Sikorsky, and humbled to have the opportunity to continue to serve as a key supplier on this remarkable aircraft,” said Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO.“The CH-53K King Stallion is a critical asset, and TIGHITCO is committed to delivering quality products and continuous support to our military.”The CH-53K King Stallion ramp in production signals program reliability and stability and advances the platform's manufacturing and operational success. Designed to be intelligent, reliable, low-maintenance, and survivable in the most austere and remote forward operating bases, the CH-53K is the premier heavy-lift rotorcraft for the United States Military and allied partners."We are thrilled to receive this production and spares award for the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter," added Shawn Hawks, VP/GM of TIGHITCO Complex Composites. "This contract is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are proud to be a part of such an important program.”About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO's meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; Maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.*CH53K is a trademark of the U.S. Navy

