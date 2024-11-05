24-Year-Old Australian Tiktoker Dies Due To 'Incurable' Form Of Cancer: What Is Rhabdomyosarcoma?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bella Bradford, an Australian influencer, passed away at the age of 24 due to an incurable form of cancer, also known as rhabdomyosarcoma. Apart from the latest 'Get Ready With Me' video, in which the TikToker announced her death, Bella Bradford had earlier recorded several videos where she talked about how the cancer had affected her life and the treatments she was going through.

What is rhabdomyosarcoma?

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare form of cancer that affects the skeletal muscles. Although it mostly affects children and teenagers, it affects adults as well. Each year, between 400 and 500 people in the US receive a diagnosis of rhabdomyosarcoma, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Donning a khaki-coloured halter dress styled with a white cardigan and gold necklaces, Bella Bradford said that her life had "come to an end.”

“I have terminal cancer, and unfortunately, by now, my life has come to an end, and I've passed away,” she said at the beginning of the 11-minute clip.

The TikTok video was published posthumously from Bella Bradford's account on October 31, after she succumbed to rhabdomyosarcoma on October 15, stated media reports.

Bella Bradford's cancer treatment

In May, Bella shared another GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video, where she shared her cancer diagnosis. She explained that at the age of 22, she was diagnosed with a“really rare form of cancer in (her) jaw muscle.”



Although she explained that her condition was "incurable,” she underwent a“new treatment” that included surgeries to remove the tumours, along with radiation and chemotherapy.