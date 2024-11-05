Diwali Celebrations In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rajwada Palace Indore

Mahakaleshwar Temple - Ujjain

Laxmi Narayan Temple - Orchha

Bhojeshwar Mahadev Temple - Bhojpur

Bateshwar Temples

Madhya Pradesh, a kaleidoscope of rich cultural experiences

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh, an offbeat multispecialty destination has a packed calendar of events and festivals which include traditional Indian festivals like Diwali but with a special touch of this beautiful state.The biggest festival of India, Diwali is celebrated all over India with utmost fervor. In MP too the celebrations are worth witnessing. The whole state is decorated beautifully with dazzling lighting and earthen lamps. People perform puja in the evenings and celebrate this festival with fireworks and crackers. Families offer sweets and light diyas (oil lamps) to invite Ma Lakshmi's (The Hindu Goddess of wealth) blessings into their homes. The houses are cleaned and decorated with rangoli designs of various colors before Dhanteras. Diyas are lit to ward off evil spirits, and rice flour is used to make small footprints that signify the arrival of Lakshmi. In Madhya Pradesh, the harvest festival coincides with the festive season. The people of Madhya Pradesh celebrate this festival of lights with a difference by worshipping their cattle and other livestock as a mark of gratitude.Prior to Dhanteras all the shops remain open the whole night. Balushais, khasta or crumbly doughnuts without holes are part of the traditional offerings at Diwali in Madhya Pradesh. On Diwali day, houses all over Madhya Pradesh glow with a twinkle of innumerable diyas, candles, and electric lights. The night is illuminated with the flaming lights of fireworks, creating kaleidoscopic designs against the black canvas of the sky. For the Hindu business communities, Diwali Festival marks the beginning of the New Year. During Diwali, many folk dances are performed in this region. The Baiga and Gond tribes performed their traditional dances to celebrate the Diwali Festival. In Madhya Pradesh, Diwali traditions echo the rich culture of the heartland. Rituals like Govardhan Puja, which celebrates Lord Krishna lifting Mount Govardhan to protect his devotees, are widely observed. The houses are cleaned and decorated with rangoli designs of various colors before Dhanteras. A unique sweet that originated in Madhya Pradesh, Chironji Ki Barfi is the chosen treat across the state on the occasion of Diwali.Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture Govt of M.P. and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said“My very warm wishes to all our domestic and international tourists. I wish you a Very Happy Diwali and welcome you to green, clean and safe Madhya Pradesh!”

