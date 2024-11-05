North Virginia Commercial Contractor Scott-Long Achieves World-Class Safety Performance Through DIAMOND ABC STEP Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DC Metro Commercial Company Scott-Long Construction logo

- John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long ConstructionCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scott-Long Construction , a North Virginia commercial contractor and leader for the development and construction since 1961, has once again achieved the DIAMOND level in Associated Builders and Contractors' (ABS) STEP Safety Management System.The award recognizes companies that have excelled in safety performance by participating in ABC's Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP).STEP is a system that provides the framework to measure, strengthen and build industry-leading safety programs that enable top-performing ABC members to achieve incident rates nearly six times safer than the US Bureau of Labor Statistics construction industry average. Ratings range from Diamond-the highest-to Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Participant.“We are thrilled to receive the esteemed STEP DIAMOND award for the second year in a row,” said John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long.“This recognition exemplifies the value that everyone on our team places on safety on the construction site every day.”“STEP measures performance on key components, strengthens and expands best practices and builds safety culture. Our people are our greatest asset, and I commend Scott-Long Construction for consistently fulfilling those commitments to raise the bar of safety performance,” said Greg Sizemore, ABC vice president of health, safety, environment and workforce development.According to ABC's annual Safety Performance Report, STEP participants, regardless of company size or type of work, can reduce recordable incidents up to 83%, making the best-performing companies 576% safer than the US Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average.About Scott Long Construction:Scott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and commercial construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

Cheryl Heppard

Heppard PR & Consulting

+ +1 2489737669

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.