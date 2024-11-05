Black Sea Update: Russia Keeps Missile Carrier On Combat Duty
11/5/2024 5:11:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of early Tuesday, November 5, a single Russian Kalibr carrier is deployed in the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to four missiles.
That's according to the Ukrainian Navy command, Ukrinform reports.
There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov, the report adds.
Also, in the Mediterranean, the Russian navy keeps on combat duty a Kalibr carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians have started lifting the Novocherkassk large landing ship
from the sea bottom in the area of the Feodosia port. The vessel was sunk in a Ukrainian missile strike.
