TIM’S Profit Surge: A Closer Look At The Telecom Giant’S Q3 Performance

The company's net income rose by 11.2% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching R$805 million. This growth stems from TIM's ability to boost revenue at a faster pace than costs, enhancing margins.



The company's CEO, Alberto Griselli, expressed satisfaction with the results. He noted that the quarter confirmed several elements of TIM's strategy.



In addition, the mobile segment showed robust growth, with customers migrating to higher-value plans and price increases taking effect.



In the fixed-line segment, TIM adopted a more cautious approach due to fierce competition. The company prioritized profitability over rapid customer base expansion in this area.







This strategy aligns with TIM's focus on sustainable growth and long-term value creation. TIM's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 7.5% year-over-year, reaching R$3.236 billion.



The EBITDA margin improved by 0.7 percentage points to 50.4%. These figures indicate the company's operational efficiency and cost management efforts.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The company's net operating revenue grew by 6.0%, totaling R$6.419 billion. The mobile segment drove this performance, with a 6.3% increase to R$5.898 billion.



Average revenue per user (ARPU) in the mobile segment rose by 4.8% to R$31.7, reflecting the success of TIM's value-added services.



TIM's 'other revenues' line in the mobile segment saw a notable 21.3% increase, reaching R$300 million. This growth was fueled by an internet project for the agribusiness sector, an area where TIM has been investing heavily in connectivity solutions.



The fixed-line segment experienced modest growth, with revenue increasing by 2.6% to R$333 million. Broadband ARPU grew by 5.9% to R$99, driven by the offering of higher-value plans.



However, this growth demonstrates TIM's ability to monetize its fixed-line services effectively. Total operating costs rose by 4.5% to R$3.183 billion, roughly in line with inflation.



This controlled cost increase allowed TIM to maintain healthy profit margins. The company's net financial expenses increased by 13% year-over-year to R$459 million.

Strategic Investments

TIM invested R$896 million in the third quarter, a 10.2% decrease from the previous year. These investments focused on network infrastructure and technology upgrades.



The investment represented 14% of the period's revenue, a reduction of 2.5 percentage points. The company's operating cash flow grew by 23.4% to R$1.6 billion, driven by increased EBITDA and reduced investments.



TIM's total net debt stood at R$11.9 billion, with a stable leverage ratio of 1.0 times EBITDA. TIM reaffirmed its commitment to distribute dividends in the range of R$12 billion between 2024 and 2026.



This projection underscores the company's confidence in its financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns. By the end of September 2024, TIM's 5G coverage reached 495 municipalities, covering 66% of Brazil's urban population.



The company activated 5G signals in 142 cities during the third quarter alone, demonstrating its commitment to expanding next-generation mobile services.



TIM's broadband service, TIM UltraFibra, saw a slight increase of 0.3% in subscriptions, reaching 793,000 accesses. The company expanded its coverage to new areas, including Rio Grande do Sul and Amazonas.



It also enhanced its presence in Bahia, Minas Gerais, and Pernambuco. These results highlight TIM's strong position in Brazil's competitive telecommunications market.



In short, the company's focus on operational efficiency, strategic investments, and customer value proposition continues to drive its growth and profitability.

