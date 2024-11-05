Austin Based Hip Hop Artist Releases Single That Gives Back, Encourages And Inspires Creatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Manchild Jones- hip hop recording artistAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hip hop artist , producer, and songwriter Manchild Jones is making waves in the with the release of his highly anticipated single, "In Due Time". But this release is not just about the music, as Manchild Jones is using his to give back to his community and inspire other creatives."In Due Time" is a powerful anthem that encourages listeners to overcome their struggles and rise above any obstacles in their way. Manchild Jones, who has been writing and performing music since he was a teenager, hopes that the song will resonate with his audience and inspire them to never give up on their dreams.In addition to the release of his new single , Manchild Jones is also partnering with Clifford Antone Foundation -( ) a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Austin, Texas dedicated to preserving our music culture and community by caring for our elders and investing in our youth.A portion of the proceeds from "In Due Time" will be donated to the foundation to support and empower young artists in the Austin area. Manchild Jones believes in using his platform for good and hopes to make a positive impact on the lives of others through his music.As an Austin-based artist, Manchild Jones is proud to represent his city and its vibrant creative community. He hopes that his success will inspire other artists to pursue their passions and never give up on their dreams. Manchild Jones states "by supporting and uplifting one another, the creative community in Austin can continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the world"."In Due Time" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and Manchild Jones is excited to share his music and message with the world. With his talent, passion, and dedication to giving back, Manchild Jones is a rising star to watch out for in the music industry. To preview the new single visit :

