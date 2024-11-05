ABBY Launches Campaign On Startengine To Democratize Assistive Mobility Tech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ABBY, a pioneering leader in mobility solutions, is thrilled to announce its fundraising campaign on StartEngine This initiative aims to further our mission of making powered wheelchairs accessible to millions whose needs are currently unmet by the $9B wheelchair industry's status quo healthcare scarcity model.The new ABBY Smart Wheelchair challenges the status quo by integrating advanced technologies that prioritize safety, affordability, and user empowerment. Our innovative design features a state-of-the-art controller architecture, enhanced with machine vision capabilities through integrated cameras and sensors, ensuring a safer experience for users. Additionally, the inclusion of IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity allows for seamless communication between the wheelchair and family members or caregivers, fostering a support system that extends beyond the individual.“ABBY is not just a product; it's a movement towards inclusivity and independence for individuals with mobility challenges,” said John DEBENEDETTE, Founder and CEO of ABBY.“With our fundraising efforts on StartEngine, we aim to gather the necessary resources to bring this life-changing technology to those who need it most, regardless of their income or insurance status.”ABBY's commitment to revolutionizing powered mobility is driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to innovative healthcare solutions. By participating in our fundraising campaign, supporters can play a vital role in bringing this vision to life, helping us break down financial barriers and ensure that advanced mobility tools are available to all.The ABBY Smart Wheelchair is set to redefine the way we think about mobility devices, making them not only safer and more advanced but also more accessible than ever before.Pilot customer, Dr. Brent D. Staton, has been using one of our demo chairs for almost a year. He loves his ABBY so much that he recently recorded this video - That says a lot!To learn more about ABBY and support our fundraising campaign, please visit Together, we can create a future where powered mobility is a right, not a privilege.

