Cellular Concrete Market Expected To Reach USD 48.2 Billion, 5.7% From 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cellular Concrete Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cellular concrete market has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, driven by rising investments in residential and commercial in developed countries. Key factors boosting market demand include the lightweight nature of cellular concrete compared to traditional concrete. Many players are offering a variety of cellular concrete products in different sizes and densities to strengthen their market position. In terms of density, the low-density segment led the market in revenue in 2021, due to the widespread use of autoclaved aerated concrete blocks. By type, the aerated concrete segment recorded the highest revenue in 2021. Among applications, the infrastructure segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, supported by rapid urbanization. According to a report by Allied Market Research titled "Cellular Concrete Market," the market was valued at $27.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $48.2 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.Download PDF Sample Copy:Cellular concrete is categorized by density levels-high (1200–1800 kg/m3), medium (800–1000 kg/m3), and low (400–600 kg/m3). The low-density segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the extensive application of aerated concrete in construction. Additionally, the aerated concrete segment held the largest market share in 2021, attributed to its versatility in construction applications. The market growth is primarily driven by rising construction activity across buildings and infrastructure. However, limitations in compressive strength compared to traditional concrete and fluctuating material costs are potential restraints on growth.In 2021, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market, with the region expected to continue growing at the highest CAGR. This growth is driven by rapid expansion in the construction industry across emerging markets like India and China.Global population growth and accelerated urbanization are fueling demand in the building construction sector, thereby boosting the cellular concrete market. Additionally, cellular concrete offers advantages such as heat and fire resistance, thermal insulation, sound absorption, and termite resistance, enhancing the durability and service life of structures and positively impacting market growth.The infrastructure segment is projected to see significant growth during the forecast period, supported by the expansion of public infrastructure projects in developing countries and substantial investments in infrastructure maintenance and repair in developed nations.Major manufacturers are launching a wide range of products to remain competitive. For instance, Bauroc AS, a leading European producer of aerated concrete products, offers a variety of blocks, U-blocks, lintels, and wall elements.The COVID-19 pandemic had a temporary adverse impact on the market as many manufacturers, especially in countries like China, the U.S., and India, paused operations during lockdowns. This led to reduced sales and disrupted supply chains due to raw material shortages. However, as the pandemic's impact has lessened and vaccination rates have increased, market recovery has been swift.Key Companies in the MarketProminent players profiled in the cellular concrete market report include Acico, AERCON AAC, Aerix Industries, Aircrete Europe, Bauroc, Cellular Concrete Inc., Cematrix, Litebuilt, Inc., SOLBET, and Xella Group.Full Report With TOC:Key FindingsThe report provides a comprehensive analysis of current trends and emerging opportunities in the cellular concrete market.By density, the low-density segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to continue growing at a strong CAGR.By type, the aerated concrete segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.By application, the infrastructure segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate.The LAMEA region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.Construction news @vijayanalytics/postsConstruction TrendingConstruction blog

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.