Would Trump Truly Scrap The CHIPS Act?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) I wasn't planning to write another post about and China. But then a student journalist named Luke Radel asked House Speaker Mike Johnson whether he and Trump will repeal the CHIPS Act if Trump wins the election, and Johnson said yes .

Johnson later appeared to walk back his answer , but Trump has already denounced the CHIPS Act , so it's likely that Johnson - who generally does Trump's bidding -was telling the truth. My reaction to all this is: What on Earth?! Are you kidding me??

The CHIPS Act was a bipartisan bill , whose only purpose was to preserve or regain US capacity in the all-important semiconductor industry in the face of a huge Chinese push for dominance . The bill has been successful so far, spurring private investment plans that dwarf the amount of government spending involved:

Initial fears that CHIPS Act projects would get bogged down in regulatory or labor disputes have proven unfounded so far. The TSMC fab in Arizona, probably the highest-profile project funded by the law, is now in operation and is achieving better quality than the company's factories in Taiwan.

Many American technologists immediately hailed this news as a great victory for the USA:

It's not just that one factory, though. Thanks to the CHIPS Act, the US is expected to actually gain market share throughout the whole industry, after losing it steadily for many years:

And the bulk of these investments are going to red or purple states, with Arizona, Texas, Ohio, Kansas, and North Carolina

among the beneficiaries :

The manufacturing that the CHIPS Act is bringing back to America is

helping out some of the same places

that were hit hardest by the China Shock of the 2000s.

So to repeat: Why on Earth would Donald Trump and Mike Johnson cancel a bipartisan law that's spurring hundreds of billions of dollars of private investment into a critical strategic manufacturing industry that's mostly benefitting red states?

I do not know the answer to this question, but it can't be good.

In my attempt to be as honest with my audience as possible, I always talk very openly about what my biggest concerns are. I'm mildly concerned about climate change; we're making big progress against it, but

we could go faster .

I'm mildly concerned about US unrest and institutional chaos; I think we're on the path to national healing, but I think Trump would

delay that process . I'm mildly worried about bioweapons, about government deficits, and about population aging.

But I am very worried about the People's Republic of China. In the early 20th century, the US steered the destiny of the world for one simple reason: It could manufacture the most stuff. American production won World War 2, overwhelming the Axis countries.