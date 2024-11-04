Global Online Video Platform Market Set For 20.5% Growth, Reaching $25.49 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Online Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Online Video Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The online video platform market has experienced exponential growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $10.01 billion in 2023 to $12.08 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to a surge in online video consumption, the rise of over-the-top (OTT) services, monetization opportunities, the globalization of content distribution, and the emergence of content creation and user-generated content (UGC).

Global Online Video Platform Market Size : What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The online video platform market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the coming years, projected to reach $25.49 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the proliferation of streaming services, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the emergence of virtual events and live streaming, increased mobile video consumption, and partnerships focused on original content production.

Get Detailed Insights into the Global Online Video Platform Market with Our Sample Report:



What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Online Video Platform Market?

The increase in the number of streaming services is expected to drive the growth of the online video platform market in the future. Streaming services are digital platforms that provide multimedia content, such as video, music, or live broadcasts, over the internet in real-time. Online video platforms utilize these streaming services to deliver seamless, on-demand video content to users, enhancing accessibility and creating a user-friendly experience.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Online Video Platform Market?

Key players in the online video platform market include International Business Machines Corporation, YouTube LLC, TwentyThree ApS, Akamai Technologies Inc., MediaMelon Inc., SproutVideo LLC, Ziggeo Inc., Vimeo Inc., VideoBloom Inc., Edgio Inc., Dailymotion SA, Brightcove Inc., Comcast Technology Solutions, SpotX Inc., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Dalet Digital Media Systems USA Inc., Ooyala Inc., Vidyard Inc., Kaltura Inc

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Online Video Platform Market Size?

Key players in the online video platform market are embracing a strategic partnership approach to offer customers insights and real-time analysis of their video streaming services. Strategic partnerships involve collaborative arrangements between two or more organizations that leverage combined resources and expertise to achieve mutually beneficial objectives.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Online Video Platform Market?

1) By Type: Video Processing, Video Management, Video Distribution, Video Analytics, Other Types

2) By Business Models: User Generated Content (UGC) Model, Software As A Service (SaaS) Model, Do It Yourself (DIY) Model

3) By Streaming Type: Live Streaming Type, Video On Demand

4) By Application: Content Creator, Brand And Enterprise

5) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Education, IT And Telecom, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Online Video Platform Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Online Video Platform Market?

Online video platforms are media services that enable users to search for, store, and upload video content on the internet, typically requiring a subscription.

The Online Video Platform Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Online Video Platform Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Online Video Platform Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into online video platform market size, online video platform market drivers and trends, online video platform competitors' revenues, and online video platform market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Video Management System Global Market Report 2024



Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2024



Video Equipment Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.