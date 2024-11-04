Techmediabreaks Benzinga Conference To Bring Finance Veterans And Digital Innovators Together To Shape Future Of Capital Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TheBenzinga Future of Digital Assets and Fintech Deal Day

conference is set to showcase timely insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the next era of capital markets. The will feature 130+ speakers representing the full spectrum of today's landscape. Building on the success of last year's event, the conference will bring even more industry-defining collaborations and enable attendees to connect with capital markets leaders during high-impact networking sessions and roundtables.

“This isn't just another fintech and digital assets conference,” says Jason Raznick, CEO of Benzinga.“We're bringing together traditional finance veterans and digital innovators to shape the future of capital markets. Last year's event led to multiple major partnership announcements, and we expect even more groundbreaking collaborations this year.”

To view the full article, visit



About Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets Conference

The Future of Digital Assets and Fintech Deal Day conferences offer an unmatched opportunity to gain insights, interact with industry leaders and trailblazers, and stay ahead of emerging trends.



Early registration is recommended, as space is limited, and previous events have sold out.



(use discount code“IBN20” for 20% off).

