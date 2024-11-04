عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ex-Journalist Oleksiy Andreiev Confirmed As Killed In Action

Ex-Journalist Oleksiy Andreiev Confirmed As Killed In Action


11/4/2024 7:16:04 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A soldier and journalist Oleksiy Andreiev was confirmed as killed in action on the Ukrainian frontlines after being considered missing for almost a year.

That's according to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Ukrinform reports.

"It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we report the death of our colleague, military officer and journalist Oleksiy Andreiev, who sacrificed his life defending the independence and Sovereignty of Ukraine," the statement reads.


Ex-Journalist Oleksiy Andreiev Confirmed As Killed In Action Image
 Read also: Targeting journalists in conflict“war crime” - European Commission

The committee said that since the 2000s, Oleksiy had been a cameraman on television, including on TV7 and Sigma channels, as well as with the press center of Azovstal. He was known as a brilliant and dedicated journalist who extensively covered events that shaped Ukraine's modern history.

On February 25, 2022, he decided to quit his civilian job to join Ukraine's Defense Forces. On November 29, 2023, during hostilities in the village of Bohdanivka, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, he went missing.

"Only recently was his body returned as a result of an exchange, and his death was confirmed by DNA analysis," the committee said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 39-year-old Ukrainian musician, a drummer who played for several rock bands Mykola (Amorth) Sostin was killed in action.

MENAFN04112024000193011044ID1108850549


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search