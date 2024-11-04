Ex-Journalist Oleksiy Andreiev Confirmed As Killed In Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A soldier and journalist Oleksiy Andreiev was confirmed as killed in action on the Ukrainian frontlines after being considered missing for almost a year.

That's according to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Ukrinform reports.

"It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we report the death of our colleague, military officer and journalist Oleksiy Andreiev, who sacrificed his life defending the independence and of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The committee said that since the 2000s, Oleksiy had been a cameraman on television, including on TV7 and Sigma channels, as well as with the press center of Azovstal. He was known as a brilliant and dedicated journalist who extensively covered events that shaped Ukraine's modern history.

On February 25, 2022, he decided to quit his civilian job to join Ukraine's Defense Forces. On November 29, 2023, during hostilities in the village of Bohdanivka, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, he went missing.

"Only recently was his body returned as a result of an exchange, and his death was confirmed by DNA analysis," the committee said.

