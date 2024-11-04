Andaseat Debuts Gaming Chair Technology On Times Square Billboard

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global gaming furniture expands visibility in U.S. market

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gaming furniture manufacturer AndaSeat unveiled its Kaiser 4 gaming chair on Times Square's digital billboard today, marking the company's first appearance in one of the world's most prominent advertising venues. The display introduces AndaSeat's latest ergonomic to mainstream audiences in New York's commercial center.The digital billboard presentation featured the Kaiser 4 chair's silhouette against the Manhattan skyline, visible to the estimated 360,000 daily pedestrians passing through Times Square. This visibility represents a significant step for the gaming furniture sector, traditionally marketed through gaming-specific channels."Times Square represents a natural progression for our brand visibility," says Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat. "As gaming furniture becomes increasingly relevant across different user segments, this location allows us to reach a diverse audience."Technical AdvancementsThe Kaiser 4 introduces several technical features to the gaming chair category. Laboratory testing indicates the chair's surface material provides measurable stain resistance through a manufacturing-integrated treatment process. This development addresses practical maintenance concerns reported by users of gaming furniture.The chair's ergonomic framework includes precise adjustment capabilities:- Multi-directional armrest system with 40° vertical adjustment- Rotation range of 70° for position customization- Vertical adjustment span of 3.15 inches- Horizontal range of 1.18 inches- Front-to-back movement of 0.78 inchesAdditional technical specifications include a lumbar support mechanism with 24° of adjustment and a magnetic headrest incorporating temperature-regulation technology. The chair's recline function provides 135° of movement with integrated 15° tilt capability.Research ImplementationAndaSeat developed the Kaiser 4's features through user research and ergonomic studies. The magnetic headrest system utilizes memory foam construction with integrated cooling elements, addressing temperature regulation during extended use. The adjustment ranges accommodate users across different height ranges while maintaining structural support.Market DevelopmentThe Times Square appearance aligns with AndaSeat's market expansion initiatives. The company reports plans to introduce the Kaiser 4 through demonstration events, allowing direct user interaction with the chair's technical features.For detailed specifications and company information, visit .

