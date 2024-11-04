Bitget Brings Early Access To Zircuit (ZRC) With Pre-Market Launch Ahead Of Spot Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Zircuit (ZRC) on its pre-market trading platform, providing early access to this new token before it enters spot trading. Users can now engage in ZRC/USDT trades on Bitget's platform, giving traders an exclusive opportunity to interact with ZRC ahead of its full listing.

Bitget's pre-market trading platform allows users to engage in over-the-counter transactions of new tokens before their official listing. This feature offers a peer-to-peer marketplace where buyers and sellers can negotiate prices, facilitating advanced liquidity and strategic investment opportunities. Participants can secure coins at favorable prices, allowing for optimized investments without the immediate need for sellers to possess the coins.

Zircuit, a fully EVM-compatible protocol, leverages zero-knowledge rollup technology to provide a highly efficient, scalable environment for transactions. This new addition aligns with Bitget's focus on integrating advanced blockchain solutions, enhancing user experience, and expanding digital asset availability. With a total supply of 10 billion tokens, ZRC represents Bitget's commitment to broadening its offerings and introducing technologies that support secure and effective blockchain interactions.

Through Bitget's pre-market trading platform, users can explore trades and set prices before an asset's public listing. This OTC (over-the-counter) setup enables buyers and sellers to agree on terms and reserve liquidity in advance, offering flexibility and access to price discovery prior to market entry. Unlike typical spot trading, pre-market trades on Bitget allow sellers to complete transactions even if they do not initially hold the required coins, as long as they acquire them before the final delivery time. This unique structure is designed to empower both parties to achieve optimal trading results.

The pre-market launch of Zircuit highlights Bitget's continuous efforts to provide flexible, user-centric solutions in the evolving digital asset landscape. This initiative reaffirms Bitget's drive to offer innovative trading opportunities that accommodate diverse user needs and enhance accessibility within the crypto sector.

Bitget has established itself as one of the leading crypto spot trading platforms, offering a diverse selection of over 800 coins and more than 900 trading pairs across various ecosystems, including Ethereum, Solana, Base, and recently, TON. The pre-market platform, launched in April 2024, has facilitated early access to over 150 high-profile projects such as EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), and ZkSync (ZKSYNC), providing a unique opportunity for investors to engage with emerging tokens at an early stage. The addition of ZRC to this lineup further enhances Bitget's commitment to offering users access to promising Web3 projects.

