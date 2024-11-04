Goodyear Announces Q3 2024 Results, Increases Goodyear Forward Targets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Third quarter Goodyear net loss of $34 million (12 cents per share); adjusted net income of $105 million (37 cents per share) Segment operating income of $347 million; SOI margin of 7.2%, up ~70 bps YoY Fourth consecutive quarter of SOI margin expansion; TTM up ~300 bps YoY Americas segment operating income of $251 million, SOI margin of 8.8% Asia Pacific segment operating income of $72 million, SOI margin of 11.7% Goodyear Forward targets increased, portfolio optimization in progress AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT ) reported third quarter 2024 results today and the company will host an investor call tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. eastern time led by Mark Stewart, Goodyear's chief executive officer and president, and Christina

Zamarro, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer. The management team will share insights on third quarter performance and progress on the Goodyear Forward transformation plan. "As a result of the consistent and strong execution of our Goodyear Forward transformation plan, we successfully achieved four consecutive quarters of segment operating margin expansion. These tangible results are not only a testament to the talent of our team, but also to the strong foundation of Goodyear," said Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Stewart.

"Throughout the company, we are delivering solid results. Due to the strong momentum underway, we are increasing our target for gross run-rate gains from Goodyear Forward to $1.5 billion by the end of 2025." "This increase will enable us to realize significant year-over-year earnings benefits in both 2024 and 2025 from the program," continued Stewart. "We have raised our guidance for 2024 Goodyear Forward gross benefits to $450 million and we continue to expect an additional $750 million of year-over-year gross benefits in 2025. We remain confident we will achieve our 10% SOI margin and 2.0x – 2.5x leverage targets in the fourth quarter of next year." The Goodyear Forward transformation plan was announced in November 2023 to create a more profitable enterprise and drive shareholder value creation. Run rate cost reduction and top line benefits have been increased by $200 million above the original $1.3 billion target. The company continues to expect to realize gross proceeds in excess of

$2 billion

from portfolio optimization and reaffirms its commitment to net leverage of 2.0x – 2.5x by the end of 2025. Goodyear's third quarter 2024 sales were $4.8 billion, with tire unit volumes totaling 42.5 million. Third quarter 2024 Goodyear net loss was $34 million (12 cents per share) compared to a Goodyear net loss of $89 million (31 cents per share) a year ago.

The third quarter of 2024 included several significant items including, on a pre-tax basis, an intangible asset impairment of $125 million, Goodyear Forward costs of $25 million and rationalization charges of $11 million. The third quarter of 2023 included pre-tax rationalization charges of $198 million. The intangible asset impairment includes a significant reduction in the carrying value of the company's tier three Mastercraft and Roadmaster brands given lower volume as a result of increased competition in opening price points in the U.S. market and plans under Goodyear Forward to increase overall profitability. Goodyear Forward costs are comprised of advisory, legal and consulting fees and costs associated with planned asset sales. Third quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $105 million compared to adjusted net income of $104 million in the prior year's quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.37, compared to $0.36 in the prior year's quarter. Per share amounts are diluted. The company reported segment operating income of $347 million in the third quarter of 2024, up $11 million from a year ago. The increase in segment operating income reflects benefits of $123 million from the Goodyear Forward transformation plan and $17 million from insurance proceeds, net of current year expenses, primarily related to storm damage in prior years. These were partly offset by the impact of lower tire volume of $74 million and inflation of $53 million. Additional earnings materials can be found on Goodyear's investor relations website at . Year-to-Date Results Goodyear's sales for the first nine months of 2024 were $13.9 billion with tire unit volumes totaling 123.0 million. First nine months 2024 Goodyear net loss was $6 million (2 cents per share) compared to a Goodyear net loss of $398 million ($1.40 per share) a year ago. The year over year improvement was driven by increases in segment operating income. The first nine months of 2024 also included several significant items including, on a pre-tax basis, an intangible asset impairment of $125 million, Goodyear Forward costs of $92 million, rationalization charges of $52 million, and a benefit of $87 million from asset and other sales. The first nine months of 2023 included, on a pre-tax basis, rationalization charges of $302 million and a $58 million benefit from asset and other sales. First nine months 2024 adjusted net income was $189 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $75 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.66, compared to a loss of $0.26 in the prior year. The company reported segment operating income of $933 million for the first nine months of 2024, up $348 million from a year ago. The increase in segment operating income reflects benefits of $285 million from the Goodyear Forward transformation plan, $235 million from net price/mix versus raw material costs, $69 million from insurance proceeds, net of current year expenses, and $55 million from the 2023 negative impact of the Tupelo storm. These were partially offset by lower tire volume of $143 million and a net headwind of $116 million from inflationary costs. First nine months 2024 total cash flows from operating activities was a use of $591 million compared with a use of $204 million in the first nine months of 2023. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Financial Tables" for further explanation and reconciliation tables for historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin; Adjusted Net Income (Loss); and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, reflecting the impact of certain significant items on the 2024 and 2023 periods. Business Segment Results AMERICAS













Third Quarter

Nine Months (In millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tire Units 21.0

22.9

59.6

64.2 Net Sales $2,858

$3,120

$8,143

$8,926 Segment Operating Income

251

258

671

440 Segment Operating Margin 8.8

%

8.3

%

8.2

%

4.9

%

Americas' third quarter 2024 sales of $2.9 billion were 8.4% lower, driven by declines in replacement volume. Tire unit volume decreased 8.3%. Replacement tire unit volume decreased 11.3%, reflecting industry member declines in the U.S. and actions taken to reduce exposure in the low-end of the market. The U.S. industry non-members, generally representing low-cost imported product, grew significantly in the quarter. Original equipment unit volumes were up 7.9%, reflecting new fitment wins.

Third quarter 2024 segment operating income of $251 million decreased $7 million from the prior year's quarter.

The decrease was driven by lower volume, inflation, and unfavorable price/mix and raw material costs. These headwinds were largely offset by Goodyear Forward savings and insurance proceeds related to storm damage in prior years.

EMEA



Third Quarter

Nine Months (In millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tire Units 12.2

12.5

36.3

37.5 Net Sales $1,348

$1,374

$3,974

$4,207 Segment Operating Income

24

22

67

11 Segment Operating Margin 1.8

%

1.6

%

1.7

%

0.3

%

EMEA's third quarter 2024 sales of $1.3 billion were 1.9% lower, driven by tire volume declines and the negative impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by favorable price/mix. Tire unit volume decreased 2.9%. Original equipment unit volumes decreased 5.6%, reflecting lower OEM production. Replacement tire unit volume decreased 2.1%, driven by decreased volume in smaller rim sizes.



Third quarter 2024 segment operating income of $24 million was up $2 million compared to the prior year's quarter. Segment operating income benefitted from the Goodyear Forward plan and favorable net price/mix versus raw material costs. These benefits were partly offset by inflation, other costs, and unfavorable fixed overhead absorption.

ASIA PACIFIC



Third Quarter

Nine Months (In millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tire Units 9.3

9.9

27.1

26.2 Net Sales $618

$648

$1,814

$1,817 Segment Operating Income

72

56

195

134 Segment Operating Margin 11.7

%

8.6

%

10.7

%

7.4

%

Asia Pacific's third quarter 2024 sales decreased 4.6% to $618 million, driven by lower replacement volume. Tire unit volume decreased 5.4%. Replacement tire unit volume decreased 13.0%, driven by declines in our key markets, including Australia, China and India. Original equipment unit volume increased 3.6%, driven by growth in EV fitments.

Third quarter 2024 segment operating income of $72 million was up $16 million from prior year driven by benefits from Goodyear Forward, favorable net price/mix versus raw material costs, and lower net inflationary costs. These factors were partly offset by lower volume.



Conference Call

The Company will host an investor call on Tuesday, November 5 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please visit Goodyear's investor relations website: , for additional earnings materials.

Participating in the conference call will be Mark W. Stewart, chief executive officer and president, and Christina L. Zamarro, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 343-4849 or (203) 518-9848 before 8:25 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (888) 566-0831 or (402) 220-0121.

The replay will also be available on the website.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that affect our operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the assumptions, expectations and objectives expressed in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement successfully the Goodyear Forward plan and our other strategic initiatives, including the sale of our off-the-road tire business; risks relating to the ability to consummate the sale of our off-the-road tire business on a timely basis or at all, including failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals or to satisfy other conditions to closing; actions and initiatives taken by both current and potential competitors; increases in the prices paid for raw materials and energy; inflationary cost pressures; delays or disruptions in our supply chain or the provision of services to us; a prolonged economic downturn or period of economic uncertainty; deteriorating economic conditions or an inability to access capital markets; a labor strike, work stoppage, labor shortage or other similar event; financial difficulties, work stoppages, labor shortages or supply disruptions at our suppliers or customers; the adequacy of our capital expenditures; changes in tariffs, trade agreements or trade restrictions; foreign currency translation and transaction risks; our failure to comply with a material covenant in our debt obligations; potential adverse consequences of litigation involving the company; as well as the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or political conditions or in legislation, regulation or public policy. Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While

we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

This news release presents non-GAAP financial measures, including Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), which are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as alternatives to corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Total Segment Operating Income is the sum of the individual strategic business units' (SBUs') Segment Operating Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Margin is Total Segment Operating Income divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are useful because they represent the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs and exclude items not directly related to the SBUs for performance evaluation purposes. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures to Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are Goodyear Net Income (Loss) and Return on Net Sales (which is calculated by dividing Goodyear Net Income (Loss) by Net Sales).

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is Goodyear Net Income (Loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the company's Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) are useful because they represent how management reviews the operating results of the company excluding the impacts of rationalizations, asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, impairments, asset sales and certain other significant items.

It should be noted that other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, the measures presented herein may not be comparable to such similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See the following tables for reconciliations of historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Financial Tables (Unaudited) Table 1: Consolidated Statement of Operations





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

(In millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Sales $



4,824

$



5,142

$



13,931

$

14,950

Cost of Goods Sold 3,881

4,171

11,218

12,487

Selling, Administrative and General Expense 663

673

2,090

2,045

Intangible Asset Impairments 125

-

125

-

Rationalizations 11

198

52

302

Interest Expense 135

138

391

403

Other (Income) Expense 34

21

(8)

82

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (25)

(59)

63

(369)

United States and Foreign Tax Expense 9

25

75

22

Net Income (Loss) (34)

(84)

(12)

(391)

Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss) -

5

(6)

7

Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $





(34)

$





(89)

$





(6)

$



(398)

Goodyear Net Income (Loss) - Per Share of Common Stock















Basic $



(0.12)

$



(0.31)

$



(0.02)

$



(1.40)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 287

285

286

285

Diluted $



(0.12)

$



(0.31)

$



(0.02)

$



(1.40)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 287

285

286

285





















Table 2: Consolidated Balance Sheets









September 30,

December 31, (In millions, except share data) 2024

2023 Assets:





Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $













905

$













902 Accounts Receivable, less Allowance - $94 ($102 in 2023) 3,380

2,731 Inventories:





Raw Materials 796

785 Work in Process 212

206 Finished Products 2,804

2,707

3,812

3,698 Assets Held for Sale 495

- Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 309

319 Total Current Assets 8,901

7,650 Goodwill 759

781 Intangible Assets 814

969 Deferred Income Taxes 1,662

1,630 Other Assets 1,147

1,075 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 981

985 Property, Plant and Equipment, less Accumulated Depreciation - $12,515 ($12,472 in 2023) 8,285

8,492 Total Assets $









22,549

$











21,582







Liabilities:





Current Liabilities:





Accounts Payable - Trade $











4,050

$











4,326 Compensation and Benefits 685

663 Other Current Liabilities 1,261

1,165 Notes Payable and Overdrafts 587

344 Operating Lease Liabilities due Within One Year 202

200 Long Term Debt and Finance Leases due Within One Year 1,013

449 Total Current Liabilities 7,798

7,147 Operating Lease Liabilities 829

825 Long Term Debt and Finance Leases 7,428

6,831 Compensation and Benefits 877

974 Deferred Income Taxes 103

83 Other Long Term Liabilities 610

885 Total Liabilities 17,645

16,745 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities





Shareholders' Equity:





Goodyear Shareholders' Equity:





Common Stock, no par value:





Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares - 285 million in 2024 (284 million in 2023) 285

284 Capital Surplus 3,152

3,133 Retained Earnings 5,080

5,086 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,772)

(3,835) Goodyear Shareholders' Equity 4,745

4,668 Minority Shareholders' Equity - Nonredeemable 159

169 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,904

4,837 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $









22,549

$











21,582









Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions) 2024

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net Income (Loss) $



(12)

$

(391) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 800

751 Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs 10

11 Intangible Asset Impairment 125

- Provision for Deferred Income Taxes (37)

(138) Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements (5)

40 Net Rationalization Charges 52

302 Rationalization Payments (149)

(72) Net (Gains) Losses on Asset Sales (95)

(68) Gain on Insurance Recoveries for Damaged Property, Plant and Equipment (61)

- Operating Lease Expense 249

224 Operating Lease Payments (211)

(207) Pension Contributions and Direct Payments (45)

(54) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:





Accounts Receivable (658)

(816) Inventories (259)

590 Accounts Payable - Trade (207)

(585) Compensation and Benefits 39

45 Other Current Liabilities (58)

222 Other Assets and Liabilities (69)

(58) Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities (591)

(204) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital Expenditures (912)

(807) Insurance Recoveries for Damaged Property, Plant and Equipment 48

- Cash Proceeds from Sale and Leaseback Transactions 16

73 Asset Dispositions 110

3 Short Term Securities Acquired -

(96) Short Term Securities Redeemed 2

88 Long Term Securities Acquired -

(11) Long Term Securities Redeemed 4

6 Notes Receivable (28)

(61) Other Transactions 1

(13) Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities (759)

(818) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred 1,034

793 Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid (803)

(863) Long Term Debt Incurred 10,315

7,321 Long Term Debt Paid (9,180)

(6,464) Common Stock Issued (3)

(2) Transactions with Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (2)

(4) Debt Related Costs and Other Transactions (46)

(7) Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities 1,315

774 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (10)

(5) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (45)

(253) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Period 985

1,311 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period $



940

$

1,058









Table 4: Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income & Margin































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (In millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Total Segment Operating Income $







347

$







336

$







933

$







585 Less:













Intangible Asset Impairment 125

-

125

- Rationalizations 11

198

52

302 Interest Expense 135

138

391

403 Other (Income) Expense 34

21

(8)

82 Asset Write-Offs, Accelerated Depreciation, and Accelerated Lease Costs, Net 25

8

119

21 Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans 14

2

50

43 Retained Expenses of Divested Operations 3

2

11

10 Other 25

26

130

93 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes $







(25)

$







(59)

$









63

$





(369) United States and Foreign Tax Expense 9

25

75

22 Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss) -

5

(6)

7 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $







(34)

$







(89)

$









(6)

$





(398)















Net Sales $





4,824

$





5,142

$



13,931

$



14,950 Return on Net Sales -0.7

%

-1.7

%

0.0

%

-2.7

% Total Segment Operating Margin 7.2

%

6.5

%

6.7

%

3.9

%

















Table 5: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Third Quarter 2024































(In millions, except

per share amounts) As

Reported

Intangible Asset

Impairment

Rationalizations, Asset

Write-offs,

Accelerated Depreciation

and Leases

Goodyear

Forward Costs

Indirect Tax Settlements

and Discrete Tax Items

Debica Fire Impact and

Insurance Recoveries

Americas Storm

Insurance Recoveries

As

Adjusted Net Sales $

4,824

$















-

$















-

$









-

$









-

$









-

$









-

$

4,824 Cost of Goods Sold 3,881

-

(19)

-

-

(3)

20

3,879 Gross Margin 943

-

19

-

-

3

(20)

945































SAG 663

-

(6)

(14)

-

-

-

643 Intangible Asset Impairment 125

(125)

-

-

-

-

-

- Rationalizations 11

-

(11)

-

-

-

-

- Interest Expense 135

-

-

-

-

-

-

135 Other (Income) Expense 34

-

-

(11)

-

-

-

23 Pre-tax Income (Loss) (25)

125

36

25

-

3

(20)

144 Taxes 9

31

3

6

(7)

1

(5)

38 Minority Interest -

-

1

-

-

-

-

1 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $



(34)

$















94

$















32

$









19

$









7

$









2

$









(15)

$





105































EPS $



(0.12)

$













0.33

$













0.11

$







0.07

$





0.02

$







0.01

$







(0.05)

$



0.37

































Third Quarter 2023









































(In millions, except

per share amounts) As

Reported

Rationalizations, Asset

Write-offs, and

Accelerated Depreciation

Debica Fire

Impact

Tupelo Storm

Impact

Pension Settlement

Charges

Other Legal

Claims

Asset and

Other Sales

Indirect Tax Settlements

and Discrete Tax Items

As

Adjusted Net Sales $



5,142

$













-

$









11

$









33

$











-

$









-

$









-

$









-

$



5,186 Cost of Goods Sold 4,171

(8)

(3)

28

-

-

-

-

4,188 Gross Margin 971

8

14

5

-

-

-

-

998



































SAG 673

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

673 Rationalizations 198

(198)

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Interest Expense 138

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

138 Other (Income) Expense 21

-

-

-

(4)

(4)

6

-

19 Pre-tax Income (Loss) (59)

206

14

5

4

4

(6)

-

168 Taxes 25

22

1

1

1

1

(2)

8

57 Minority Interest 5

-

1

-

1

-

-

-

7 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $





(89)

$











184

$









12

$









4

$











2

$









3

$









(4)

$









(8)

$





104



































EPS $



(0.31)

$











0.64

$







0.04

$







0.01

$









0.01

$







0.01

$







(0.01)

$





(0.03)

$



0.36





































Table 5: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (continued) First Nine Months 2024











































(In millions, except

per share amounts)

As

Reported

Rationalizations, Asset

Write-offs,

Accelerated

Depreciation and Leases

Intangible Asset Impairment

Goodyear Forward Costs



South Africa Flood Impact



Pension Settlement

Charges (Credits)



Indirect Tax Settlements

and Discrete Tax Items



Debica Fire Impact

and Insurance

Recoveries



Americas Storm

Insurance Recoveries



Asset and

Other Sales



As

Adjusted

Net Sales $



13,931

$













-

$









-

$









-

$









-

$









-

$









-

$









-

$









-

$









-

$



13,931 Cost of Goods Sold 11,218

(95)

-

-

(3)

-

8

26

39

-

11,193 Gross Margin 2,713

95

-

-

3

-

(8)

(26)

(39)

-

2,738











































SAG 2,090

(24)

-

(81)

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,985 Intangible Asset Impairment 125

-

(125)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Rationalizations 52

(52)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Interest Expense 391

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

391 Other (Income) Expense (8)

-

-

(11)

-

5

2

-

-

87

75 Pre-tax Income (Loss) 63

171

125

92

3

(5)

(10)

(26)

(39)

(87)

287 Taxes 75

15

31

22

-

(1)

(9)

(6)

(9)

(26)

92 Minority Interest (6)

15

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

-

-

6 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $





(6)

$













141

$









94

$









70

$









3

$









(4)

$









(1)

$









(17)

$







(30)

$









(61)

$





189











































EPS $



(0.02)

$











0.49

$







0.33

$







0.24

$







0.01

$







(0.01)

$







(0.01)

$





(0.06)

$







(0.10)

$







(0.21)

$



0.66













































First Nine Months 2023













































































(In millions, except

per share amounts) As

Reported

Rationalizations,

Asset Write-offs,

and Accelerated

Depreciation

Tupelo Storm

Impact

Pension Settlement

Charges

Debica Fire

Impact

Other Legal

Claims

Environmental

Remediation

Adjustment

Foreign Currency

Translation

Adjustment

Write-Off

Indirect Tax Settlements and

Discrete Tax Items

Asset and

Other Sales

As

Adjusted Net Sales $

14,950

$













-

$







110

$









-

$









11

$









-

$











-

$











-

$









-

$









-

$



15,071 Cost of Goods Sold 12,487

(31)

41

-

(3)

3

5

-

-

-

12,502 Gross Margin 2,463

31

69

-

14

(3)

(5)

-

-

-

2,569











































SAG 2,045

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,055 Rationalizations 302

(302)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Interest Expense 403

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

403 Other (Income) Expense 82

-

-

(40)

-

(8)

-

5

-

58

97 Pre-tax Income (Loss) (369)

323

69

40

14

5

(5)

(5)

-

(58)

14 Taxes 22

45

13

9

1

2

(1)

-

5

(17)

79 Minority Interest 7

-

-

1

1

-

-

-

1

-

10 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $



(398)

$











278

$









56

$









30

$









12

$









3

$











(4)

$









(5)

$









(6)

$







(41)

$





(75)











































EPS $



(1.40)

$











0.98

$







0.20

$







0.10

$







0.04

$





0.01

$







(0.01)

$







(0.02)

$





(0.02)

$







(0.14)

$



(0.26)













































MEDIA CONTACT:

DOUG GRASSIAN

330.796.3855

[email protected]



ANALYST CONTACT:

GREG SHANK

330.796.5008

[email protected]



SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

