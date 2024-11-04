Truenas Wins Trustradius 2025 Buyer's Choice Award For Exceptional Value And Customer Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The leader in open enterprise storage.

TrueNAS honored by TrustRadius for customer satisfaction, reliability, and exceptional value in enterprise data storage.

- Brett Davis, Executive Vice President at iXsystemsSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iXsystems, the company behind TrueNAS Enterprise storage solutions, today announced that TrueNAS has been recognized with the inaugural 2025 Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius , a leading customer review platform for business technology. The award honors products rated highest by customers for capabilities, value, and customer relationships, highlighting TrueNAS's dedication to providing reliable, enterprise storage solutions.The TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award is entirely based on verified customer reviews, emphasizing the significance of unbiased feedback in recognizing product excellence. TrueNAS has earned a 9.1 out of 10 rating on TrustRadius from dozens of customers, demonstrating its excellence in security and performance capabilities, value for price, and customer support. TrueNAS's recognition reaffirms its commitment to delivering quality, transparency, and true customer satisfaction."Input from our customer community is integral to the TrueNAS development process, and this recognition by TrustRadius is a testament to the value our users see in TrueNAS," said Brett Davis, Executive Vice President at iXsystems. "We remain committed to helping our customers leverage open storage to simplify operations, reduce costs, and enhance data protection. The Buyer's Choice Award speaks to our continuous mission of providing open and reliable storage solutions that deliver peace of mind. Tremendous thanks to our customers who took the time to share their TrueNAS experiences with the world."TrueNAS is open enterprise storage, trusted globally from the data center to the edge. Built around the legendary ZFS file system, it offers high-performance, reliable, and scalable storage solutions for enterprises and small businesses, excelling in virtualization, media production, backup, and big data workloads, with robust data protection, cloud integration, and multi-protocol support. Winning the Buyer's Choice Award, one of several awards TrueNAS has won in the past year, further demonstrates the success of open enterprise storage in addressing customer needs and providing exceptional value.For more information about the TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award and to read customer reviews, please visit the TrustRadius website.About TrueNASTrueNAS is the world's most deployed storage software. Relied upon by millions globally, TrueNAS is an award-winning data platform used by a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. TrueNAS harnesses the power of the ZFS file system to provide scalable, unified storage with reliability and performance demanded by data-heavy workloads. TrueNAS helps organizations modernize data storage by leveraging open technology to simplify operations and drastically reduce costs.To learn more about TrueNAS Enterprise storage solutions, visit: .

Sina Farzaneh

TrueNAS

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.