Israeli Occupation Continues To Target Civilians In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Palestinian of in Gaza said on Monday that the Israeli committed three massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 33 dead and 156 during the past 24 hours, noting that several remained under the rubble and on the roads as ambulances and civil defence crews could not reach them.





The toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 43,374 dead and 102,261 injured since October 7, 2023.





On Monday, the office in Gaza said in a press statement that“the northern Gaza Strip governorate is a disaster-stricken governorate in every sense of the word.” It pointed out that all hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip governorate were destroyed and taken out of service, civil defence crews were targeted and some were arrested, in addition to taking them out of service, and destroying the infrastructure, water networks, sewage networks, road networks and streets.





The office added that the occupation army used“the weapon of starving and depriving civilians, and prevented 3,800 trucks of aid and goods from entering the northern Gaza Strip governorate, and deliberately starved nearly 400,000 people, including more than 100,000 children, depriving them of food, water, medicine and baby milk, and targeted and destroyed dozens of displacement and shelter centres that house tens of thousands of displaced people who fled their homes in search of security and safety.”





In a related context, Israel officially informed the United Nations of the cancellation of the agreement regulating the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, according to what the correspondent of the American website Axios, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, reported on his page on the X platform on Monday.





In the meantime, a leading source in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) told the newspaper“Al-Araby Al-Jadeed” that the round of discussions that took place between the delegations of the Hamas and Fatah movements in Cairo under the auspices of Egypt's General Intelligence Service ended with an agreement to form an administrative committee for the Gaza Strip without going into details or names.





The source revealed that Hamas presented a detailed vision for the committee's work, tasks and powers, while the Fatah delegation requested to review its central leadership, which requires holding meetings and follow-ups later.





On the Lebanese front, Israeli media reported that 4 drones launched from Lebanon and the east towards northern Israel were intercepted within half an hour, while the occupation's raids on several Lebanese towns continued.





The Israeli army acknowledged that ten soldiers were injured in the battles of the Gaza Strip and nine in the battles of southern Lebanon during the past twenty-four hours.





The occupation army explained that 277 officers and soldiers are receiving treatment after being injured on the Gaza and Lebanese fronts, 28 of whom are seriously injured, indicating that 5,261 officers and soldiers have been injured, including 774 seriously injured, since the beginning of the war.





Meanwhile, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed that“the Israeli enemy's persistence in its aggression against Lebanon and the crimes it is committing in terms of killing and destruction are the responsibility of the international community, which is silent on what is happening, at a time when countries that carry the banner of humanity and human rights should exert maximum pressure on Israel to stop its aggression.”





Mikati said:“The Lebanese government has explicitly declared its commitment to Resolution 1701, and its determination to strengthen the army in the south, and welcomed all positions calling for a ceasefire, but the Israeli enemy has turned against all proposed solutions and continued its war crimes against various Lebanese regions, reaching the point of targeting archaeological sites, and this in itself is an additional crime against humanity that must be confronted and stopped.”





Moreover, Hezbollah said that it carried out an air attack with a squadron of suicide drones on a gathering of Israeli army forces in the Manara settlement and hit the targets accurately.