'Together We Are' Exhibition Opens At MIA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater inaugurated the“Together We Are” exhibition, which features more than 36 artworks created by young patients from the Children's Cancer Hospital in Egypt.

The exhibition's opening was attended by several officials from Qatar Museums, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar H E Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbiny, among others who are interested in the event.

The exhibition, which runs until November 7, highlights the role of art in supporting mental and physical health and showcases the deep cultural ties between Qatar and Egypt.



Maroon 5 to perform at Lusail International Circuit for F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024

'The Race Is On' exhibition opens at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum Qatar Museums unveils monumental public artwork

Read Also

The exhibition includes an inspiring collection of paintings and drawings that reflect the creativity and resilience of children undergoing cancer treatment. Each piece tells a unique story filled with hope, courage, and vivid imagination.

During the opening ceremony, Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi said that the artists celebrated today have chosen the highest path, making their art a representation of the journey to recovery, an expression of overcoming challenges, and a testament to our shared humanity.

He added that, through 36 artworks created by their hands, they have conveyed inspiration, hope, and the aspiration for a bright future.

He paid tribute added to the of the people in Gaza who face systematic attempts at genocide and ethnic cleansing. He stressed that there was no nobler act than defending one's existence, beliefs, and land against an oppressive occupation, with steadfastness and resistance being the message against the savage machinery of destruction. He expressed pride in the participation of some of the survivors from Gaza in the exhibition, who resisted occupation through their art and creativity.

The Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to the staff of Hospital 57357 for their exceptional efforts in linking art with recovery and enabling survivors to hold such an exhibition. He also thanked the Museum of Islamic Art for hosting the exhibition.

Director of the Museum of Islamic Art Sheikha Nasser Al Nasr expressed her happiness at the museum hosting this exhibition, which celebrates creators with willpower and determination.

She presented the audience with a collection of Tales from Gaza books, explaining that this collection is an initiative organized by the Museum of Islamic Art for the benefit of children and youth from Gaza who have come to Qatar to share their real-life stories that embody the spirit of resilience and challenge.

These stories are seen through the eyes and hands of children and youth who have experienced painful moments but are filled with hope and a determination to live.

In his speech, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar, thanked the organizers of the exhibition. His Excellency stressed that the exhibition represents an important axis of cooperation between Egypt and Qatar in its humanitarian and artistic dimensions by building bridges of communication and joint cooperation.

He said that art was the highest form of human expression and speaks to everyone. He noted that the paintings in this exhibition, created by the hands of Egyptian children, reflect this and showcase real talent and confidence in future generations' ability to work and contribute despite all difficulties.