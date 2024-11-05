Zelensky Presents Awards To Soldiers Of Engineering Troops
11/5/2024 12:10:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with the soldiers of the engineering troops, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated them on their professional holiday and awarded them with state awards.
“You are doing one of the most crucial tasks in this war - preparing the battlefield and positions for our troops. Your efforts are ensuring the reliability of our defense and the success of our active operations. Ukraine needs your professionalism and courage,” Zelensky said.
He called for a minute of silence to honor the memory of all the fallen defenders of Ukraine.
As reported, the Day of the Engineering Troops is marked on November 3.
