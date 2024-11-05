A New Campaign Rewards Young Gamers On Roblox For Engaging With The US Election. What Does It Mean For Global Politics?

Author: Joanne Orlando

(MENAFN- The Conversation) If historical trends are anything to go by, most young people in the United States will not vote at this week's presidential election. For example, at the 2016 presidential election, less than half of Americans aged 18 to 29 cast their ballot.

But a new campaign on the hugely popular gaming Roblox aims to encourage young people in the US to get out and exercise their right on Tuesday.

The “Virtual Vote” initiative is a partnership between Roblox game developers and a national non-profit organisation called HeadCount .

It has already engaged thousands of Roblox users – and it may mark the beginning of an entirely new way young people worldwide learn about and engage with real-life politics.

The ultimate virtual universe

Roblox is an online gaming platform where people can create an avatar, play a library of user-created games and socialise. Its developers describe it as the“the ultimate virtual universe”.

It has roughly 79.5 million reported daily users globally and is valued at US$38 billion .

The online gaming platform is especially popular among young people. However, it also poses a number of safety risks, including grooming and cyberbullying.

Because of this, some governments have cracked down on Roblox. For example, earlier this year, it was banned in Turkey .

Now the 2024 US presidential election has also entered the Roblox virtual gaming universe.

From games to politics

Virtual Vote is billed as the“first immersive civic engagement campaign”.

Justin Hochberg, CEO of Virtual Brand Group (which develops games for Roblox) and the founder of Virtual Vote stated that his goal was simple:

Virtual Vote was launched just four weeks ago in partnership with Headcount, a long-standing, not-for-profit youth voter engagement platform in the US. Other organisations – many of which are prominent in the online brand and content space – have also come on board.

Players engage with Virtual Vote via popular games on Roblox, such as Livetopia, which has 4.7 billion user visits, and Karlie Kloss's Fashion Klossette, which has 33.1 million total visits.

Upon entering Virtual Vote, players meet Sam the Eagle, a guide who encourages them to check their voter registration status. Through Sam, players explore interactive maps showing state-specific voting rules and timelines.

Virtual Vote is also a form of gaming and entertainment with big rewards and prizes for players who engage with it. Up for grabs is a trip to Hollywood to meet television presenter Jimmy Kimmel, VIP tickets to see musician Sabrina Carpenter, a snowboarding trip with champion American snowboarder Jamie Anderson, as well as limited-edition merchandise and content to play within Roblox.

In the four weeks since its launch, Virtual Vote has had a strong response from Roblox users. More than 500,000 people have played the mini game so far – almost 4,000 of whom subsequently checked their voter registration status.

Shaping political viewpoints online

Platforms like Roblox, with their massive global youth audiences, are becoming increasingly important for shaping political views and real-world political engagement.

Children and young adults immersed in these virtual worlds may be unknowingly absorbing information and perspectives that could influence their future voting decisions.

Right now, the focus is on voter registration. However, given the huge impact it's having, there is clear potential for such campaigns to become much more persuasive and biased.

In future, we could see kids vying for rewards within online games or social media that may subtly shape their political viewpoints, which they then carry into how they vote as adults.

This phenomenon has flown under the radar for the current US election. But its impact could be significant. Even more so since young people currently get so much of their news from social platforms.

For example, the current trend on TikTok of women“cancelling out” the pro-Trump votes of their partners reinforces a gender binary for voting habits. These trending videos are fun, comedic, give minimal factual information. But some of them are getting up to two million views each.

Similarly, election-themed videos – many of which have been identified as misinformation – on the popular online video platform YouTube have racked up millions of views in recent weeks.

Exacerbating this situation is that young people often use social media, watch YouTube and play games on Roblox in combination. This can mean triple the impact of how these platforms can shape their political views.

Online games and platforms are constantly shape-shifting and looking for new ways to engage with ever bigger global audiences.

So wherever we live in the world, a campaign like Virtual Vote – seeking to achieve real-world political influence through an online video game platform – are important to pay attention to.

Given the impact of Virtual Vote on so many young people, in such a short period of time, we can expect to see more political influence in their play. Shaping elections in the online space has just taken a new step.