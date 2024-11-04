Warning In The Caribbean: Cyclone 18 Could Become Hurricane Rafael

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Atmospheric instability and the rains of the last few days have transformed into a tropical cyclone, number 18, which is currently moving north from Panama and Colombia to the Caribbean. The Center for Water for the Humid Tropics of Latin America and the Caribbean (Cathalac) warned that the development of Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 (north of Panama and Colombia) is observed, with a high probability of becoming a tropical storm or Hurricane Rafael in the next few hours. If it becomes a hurricane, it would not hit Panama.“Forecasts indicate that if this system strengthens it could be called Rafael and could impact Jamaica, Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico. However, we urge Central American countries and Mexico to remain alert for possible indirect effects of this climatic phenomenon.” He also noted that the US National Hurricane Center (NOAA) is already issuing warnings on the issue. “We are closely monitoring this phenomenon that directly and indirectly impacts the countries of the region. A low pressure area is also being monitored (yellow zone) over Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Antilles. Additionally, a zone of considerable cloudiness with humidity saturation and thunderstorms is observed north of Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela,” he said in a tweet on the social network X Cathalac.

