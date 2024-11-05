DPRK Condemns Trilateral Joint Air Drill

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Nov 5 (NNN-KCNA) – A senior official of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), lashed out at the United States, South Korea and Japan, for conducting a joint air drill as a“counteraction” and“warning” to the latest strategic weapon test by the DPRK, insisting the country will stick to its policy of bolstering up the self-defensive nuclear deterrent.

In yesterday's press statement, Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, condemned the trilateral exercises on Sunday, involving U.S. strategic bomber B-1B as“another outright action-based explanation of the most hostile and dangerous aggressive nature” of the enemy forces towards the DPRK, and“another absolute proof of the validity and urgency” of the country's policy line of building up its nuclear forces.

The statement also mentioned previous military drills, like Freedom Edge, the first multi-domain joint military exercises between the United States, Japan and South Korea, and Iron Mace, a nuclear operation drill, simulating an all-out nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula, as well as, record-breaking deployment of U.S. nuclear strategic assets to the peninsula, saying, the drastically increased number of war rehearsals has posed a serious threat to the country and regional peace and security.

The statement stressed, the DPRK will never vacillate in pursuit of its policy line of bolstering up the self-defensive nuclear deterrent, calling it“the most correct, one and only choice under the current situation,” it was reported.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that, South Korea, the United States and Japan held joint air drill, involving the U.S. strategic bomber on Sunday, in response to the DPRK's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Oct 31.– NNN-KCNA

