Venezuela And Iran Sign Deal For Optic Fiber Plant

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





CARACAS, Nov 5 (NNN-MERCOPRESS) - Venezuelan and Iranian authorities announced this weekend the signing of an agreement to build a fiber optic factory in the South American country, more specifically in La Guaira, a State just 30 kilometers north of Caracas and home to the country's gateway Simón Bolívar Airport.



Signing the documents for the company MDC's undertakings were La Guaira Governor José Alejandro Terán and Iran's Information Technology Minister Sayed Satar Hashemi. Also attending the ceremony were Iran's Ambassador Hojjatolah Soltani and La Guaira's Special Economic Zone (ZEE) Chief Marcos Meléndez.

The new agreement will allow starting the works for the adequacy of the Investment Center, in the former Caracas storage plant in Catia la Mar, Terán explained. The completion of this project will guarantee new sources of employment for families, the diversification of exports, and the availability of new technological inputs, he added.

Meléndez said on Instagram that“the architectural, engineering, and adaptation works are beginning.” He also forecast that by mid-2025 the country is expected to have“a new technological company with exporting vocation.”

La Guaira's ZEE is divided into Primary Agri-Food; Technological, Logistic, and Industrial Production; and Tourism and Real Estate. The ZEE capitalizes on the area's port and airport activities, tourism, agriculture, and light industries.

On Oct. 24, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, reviewed a series of bilateral agreements during a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. - NNN-MERCOPRESS