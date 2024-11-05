Russia Attacks Kharkiv With Glide Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs late on Monday.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A series of explosions were heard in the city - be careful. There may be repeated on the city,” he said.

Air strike on: casualty toll up to 15

According to him, the attacks targeted two districts of Kharkiv - Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi. The glide bomb hit an open area without causing any casualties or damage.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kharkiv, 15 people, including four officers, were injured in a Russian air strike on the city and the Derhachi territorial community on the evening of November 3.