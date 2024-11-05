Russia Attacks Kharkiv With Glide Bombs
Date
11/5/2024 12:10:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs late on Monday.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“A series of explosions were heard in the city - be careful. There may be repeated attacks on the city,” he said.
Read also:
Air strike on Kharkiv
: casualty toll up to 15
According to him, the attacks targeted two districts of Kharkiv - Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi. The glide bomb hit an open area without causing any casualties or damage.
As reported by Ukrinform, in Kharkiv, 15 people, including four Police officers, were injured in a Russian air strike on the city and the Derhachi territorial community on the evening of November 3.
MENAFN05112024000193011044ID1108851115
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.