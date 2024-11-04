TENNESSEE's FIRST CANNABIS RESTAURANT TO OPEN IN MEMPHIS NEXT MONTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Solomon, Owner & President of Craft CannabisMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Craft Cannabis TM, a Tennessee-based seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has announced the Official Grand Opening of their newest location of Buds & Brews TM Cannabis Bar & Restaurant in Memphis next month, just in time for the holidays.Buds & Brews Memphis will have a soft opening in early December with various private events, and their public Grand Opening Celebration slated for Friday, December 13th and Saturday, December 14th. The restaurant is the latest addition to the popular Broad Avenue Arts District at 2519 Broad Avenue (formerly Bounty on Broad), one of the hottest destinations for locals and visitors alike. Tennessee's first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar and restaurant, opened their first location in Nashville in 2022.Buds & Brews offers patrons the opportunity to enjoy cannabis in a safe, legal and fun environment with a unique menu of upscale bar fare like the Buds Burger, Famous Chicken Wings and Wake & Bake Brunch. Served on the side, diners can choose their favorite condiment sauces infused with Tennessee grown and extracted hemp-derived THC. The restaurant will also boast a craft cocktail menu, cannabis-infused cocktails like the Smoky Margarita and Spliff Sangria, beers on tap, their own brand of THC-infused beers and New Highs seltzers, as well as dessert edibles. Craft Cannabis knows that edibles are not only a huge seller but a fascination for their customers and the cannabis community, which led to the inception of the restaurant.“We are excited to bring the Buds & Brews experience to this dynamic arts community,” said Michael Solomon, Owner & President of Craft Cannabis.“Along with a curated list of craft cocktails and beers on tap, we're excited to offer our very own brand of THC-infused beverages and New Highs cannabis cocktails. We've partnered with a brewery in Chattanooga to create these top-shelf quality cannabis beverages and have collaborated with some of the very best in the food and beverage industry in Memphis to bring a truly unique culinary adventure to this community.”About Buds & BrewsBuds & Brews is Tennessee's first cannabis bar and restaurant, offering upscale bar fare for lunch and dinner along with unique events and cannabis experiences. Their federally legal THC-infused sauces and beverages are locally crafted in Tennessee. A gift shop inside offers cannabis edibles and smokables to take home.About Craft CannabisBuds & Brews' parent company, Craft Cannabis, is building the most impactful vertically integrated cannabis business in Tennessee. With operations based out of Nashville, TN, Craft CannabisTM products are grown, handcrafted, and sold within the same ecosystem, ensuring the production of high-quality flower, edibles and vapes. Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 after founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after a decade in California gaining experience in the emerging legal cannabis industry. The company and team have witnessed rapid growth within the emerging cannabis industry in Tennessee through high-quality and responsible operations. All Craft CannabisTM products are state and federally legal.For more information, visit .

