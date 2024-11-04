Jack Henry Hosts Inaugural Developer Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY ) is launching its first-ever Developer (Devcon) on November 20, 2024, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Devcon will bring together developers and leaders from fintechs, financial institutions, and companies currently building or planning to build on Jack Henry's developer . While the recent Jack Henry Connect event focused on financial institution leadership, Devcon is designed for a more technical audience, providing an opportunity to dive deeper into Jack Henry's APIs and explore the tools, features, and insights necessary to create innovative solutions.

Participants will hear from Jack Henry leaders about the present state and potential future of financial technology, while also learning about best practices they can implement in their organizations. In addition, the event will offer valuable networking opportunities, enabling developers to connect, exchange ideas, and foster relationships that could lead to future collaborations.

fintechs to delve into the details of new innovations and technology," said Amanda Horton, SVP, Director of Digital Banking Development at Simmons Bank. "We're excited for the opportunity to engage with this community and look forward to insightful conversations that will help us continue delivering modern banking experiences that better serve our accountholders."

technology modernization strategy , which is centered on the company's ongoing development of a single, modern, open-banking platform that enables easy access to a broad ecosystem of Jack Henry solutions and third-party fintechs. To date, the company has integrated more than 1,000 fintechs into its ecosystem.

The ability to integrate technology is especially important to financial institutions making buying decisions – more than 90 percent plan to embed third-party technology into their digital banking experiences, according to research from

Jack Henry's 2024 Benchmark Study .

fintechs, ensuring they stay relevant and competitive both now and in the future," said Chad Killingsworth, Head of Engineering with Jack Henry. "Jack Henry's Devcon supports this strategy by creating a space for developers across the industry to collaborate, explore new possibilities, and uncover capabilities they may not have considered before."

Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY ) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at .

