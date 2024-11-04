Thorogood® Donates Over $250,000 In Work Boots To IBEW And LIUNA Union Laborers In Hurricane-Affected Regions Of The United States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Thorogood® and its parent company, Weinbrenner Shoe Company, are proud to reaffirm their long-standing commitment to union labor while making a meaningful contribution to the relief efforts following hurricanes Helene and Milton. Thorogood has donated over 1,200 pairs of its newly launched Genesis series work boots to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and the Labors' International Union of North America (LIUNA), helping union members as they work tirelessly to restore power and rebuild communities in storm-impacted regions.

As a company that values the strength and skill of union workers, Weinbrenner is honored to support those who uphold the standards of quality and craftsmanship at the heart of the Thorogood brand. Genesis boots are designed to provide comfort and durability in the harshest working conditions.

"Supporting union labor is not just a part of our history-it's a core value," said Jeff Burns, President of Weinbrenner Shoe Company. "We are proud to have a union workforce at our factory and equally proud to assist fellow union members in their critical work after these devastating hurricanes."

Kenneth Cooper, International President of the IBEW, expressed his gratitude for the donation, stating, "IBEW members from nearly every corner of North America are working 24/7 helping affected communities recover from the damage of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. That's why we are so grateful to the Weinbrenner Shoe Company for its donation of 1,200 pairs of Made in the USA Thorogood work boots for our members. We are proud of our relationship with Weinbrenner on its new manufacturing facility in Wisconsin and know that this generous donation will go far in helping our members get the job done rebuilding communities across the South in the aftermath of these devastating storms."

Weinbrenner Shoe Company's commitment to union labor is deeply embedded in its operations. As highlighted in a recent article, Weinbrenner Celebrates Union Labor link to the article, the company has a rich history of partnering with the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) and has been union-made since the 1940s. This legacy reflects the company's dedication to fair labor practices, employee empowerment, and quality only skilled union workers can deliver.

About Thorogood®

Thorogood® ( ) is a trusted brand of Weinbrenner Shoe Company, a leader in work footwear manufacturing since 1892. Known for their durable, high-performance boots, Thorogood products are proudly union-made in the USA with USA and globally sourced components. They are crafted to meet workers' demands in any industry.

About Weinbrenner Shoe Company

Weinbrenner Shoe Company is committed to producing high-quality footwear emphasizing craftsmanship, innovation, and community values. The company's strong partnership with union labor reflects its dedication to creating products that embody excellence and ethical manufacturing.

