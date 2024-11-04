Legends Of Folk Music Hit The Screen In The Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Inaugural Induction Ceremony

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noel Paul Stookey, Joan Baez, and Peter Yarrow cred. Goldman

Josh White Jr and Josh White III credit David Fox

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The public is getting a peek into the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame's star-studded inaugural induction ceremony. Cameras were rolling as luminaries of folk like Joan Baez, Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul and Mary, Tom Rush, and more shared stories and music during a weekend long celebration of legendary musicians.The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony premiered on public television November 1 (check local listings) and is now streaming on PBS and the PBS App nationwide.Welcoming the first class of inductees into the hall, the hour-long special captures the essence of a genre deeply rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving. Step into the intimate setting of this inaugural celebration featuring icons such as Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, Judy Collins, The Indigo Girls, Livingston Taylor, and many more. Through captivating performances and exclusive interviews, viewers are treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse into this incredible event.“The documentary captures the magical weekend beautifully as we welcomed both artists and their families for a homecoming of folk music,” said Josiah Spaulding, Founder of FARHOF and Advisory Consultant.“The documentary lifts the veil, showing the personal side of the legends of folk that crafted the songs that served as vehicles for social change and defined generations.”The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony is produced by the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame and Bright Blue Media Group and is presented and distributed nationally by American Public Television.The Folk America Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and education initiative of the Boch Center located inside the Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. Boston, Massachusetts. Curated by the Museum Collective, FARHOF is geared to music lovers of all ages, providing educational offerings that ensure legacies are honored and new musical traditions are nurtured for generations to come. These genres of music have historically provided an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds, and from every corner of the United States to express their joys, sorrows, and experiences.Recent and current exhibits include the All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff; Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives and the Cultural Heroes sculptures on loan from Alan LeQuire Galleries in Nashville, TN.For updates, information about tours and upcoming events and exhibits please more visit .Be sure to follow FARHOF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.About the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame:In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston's living music museum which celebrates the lifeblood of America's musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.FARHOF is dedicated to honoring the past, celebrating the present and nurturing the future of Folk, Americana Roots musicians. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.About the Boch Center:The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.About Bright Blue Media GroupBright Blue Media Group (BBMG) is a full-service production company specializing in cultural, lifestyle, arts, and documentary programming with production credits on PBS, CBS, HBO, Bloomberg, A&E, and Ovation TV. BBMG has produced dozens of broadcasts and over 50 livestreams, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination and winning three Boston/New England Emmys. For more information, please visitAbout American Public TelevisionAmerican Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children's series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America's Test Kitchen, Rick Steves' Europe, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, My Life is Murder, Pati's Mexican Table, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, Table for All with Buki Elegbede, Lidia's Kitchen, Kevin Belton's New Orleans Kitchen, Lucky Chow, NHK Newsline, BBC News and Biz Kid$ are a sampling of APT's programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV - featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming - and WORLDTM, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. More information at APTonline

Adam R. Klein

CK Communications Group Inc

+1 617-504-6156

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.