Amit Shah Promises Rs 500 Crore Package For Revival Of Koderma Stone Industry In Jharkhand

(MENAFN- KNN India) Jharkhand, Nov 4 (KNN) In a significant announcement in Barkatha, Hazaribag district, Union Home Amit Shah revealed plans to revive the stone in Jharkhand's Koderma region with a special package worth Rs 500 crore.

This initiative aims to reinvigorate the mica sector, which has faced closure in recent years, impacting the livelihoods of many local workers.

Shah's speech took a confrontational tone as he criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his demand for Rs 1.36 lakh crore in dues.

He countered that the Narendra Modi government has already allocated Rs 3.80 lakh crore to Jharkhand since 2014, significantly overshadowing the Rs 84,000 crore disbursed by the previous UPA government from 2004 to 2014.

“The Centre has provided ample support for infrastructure development in the state, yet Soren continues to mislead the public,” Shah asserted.

The Home Minister did not hold back in his criticism of Soren, labeling him a“liar” and accusing his administration of corruption. He claimed that the Soren government has facilitated the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals, alleging that these individuals are exploiting tribal communities by marrying local women to acquire land.

“Infiltrators who have tortured women in Jharkhand will face severe consequences,” he declared, promising tough actions against such individuals.

Shah also pointed to the“failed policies” of the current government, linking them to the tragic death of 17 individuals during a recruitment drive for excise constables in the state.

As Jharkhand gears up for the assembly elections, set for November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23, Shah's promises and sharp criticisms of the incumbent government reflect the high stakes of the electoral contest.

The revival of Koderma's stone industry may become a pivotal issue as parties vie for the support of local communities and workers affected by the sector's decline.

(KNN Bureau)