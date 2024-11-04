IAMAI Announces The Milestone Tenth Edition Of The India Affiliate Summit

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India The highly anticipated 10th edition of India Affiliate Summit (IAS), the premier affiliate marketing event in the country, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is set to take place on November 7th and 8th, 2024 at The Leela, Ambience, Gurugram. The will bring together leading marketers, thought leaders and innovators to explore new trends, strategies, and growth opportunities in the dynamic affiliate marketing ecosystem. vCommission is the Title Partner of IAS 2024.





India Affiliate Summit 2024





The summit will offer a robust agenda filled with keynotes, masterclasses, Panel Discussions, and Networking Events. Industry experts will present new insights, data-driven strategies, and innovative ideas across sectors such as affiliate marketing, e-commerce and D2C. This conference promises to be a key driver in advancing affiliate marketing, performance and programmatic marketing as critical tools for businesses to thrive in today's digital landscape.





The two-day summit will be addressed by industry leaders such as Neil Patel, Founder, NP Digital; Parul Bhargava, CEO, vCommission; Vivek Malhotra, CMO, India Today Group, and Chairman IAMAI's Digital

Advertising Council; Sanjay Sidhwani, CEO, Indian Express Digital; Deepak Oram, Senior Vice President - Growth Marketing & Martech, HDFC Bank; Nitin Sethi, Joint President, Chief Digital Officer, Adani Group; Marisha Lakhiani, Chief Growth Officer, Mindvalley; and Nidhi Rastogi, Head of Marketing ,Uniqlo. They will deliberate on topics ranging from strategies for affiliate success, influencer marketing to building resilient affiliate ecosystems. Attendees will gain actionable insights to optimize their marketing strategies and tap into the full potential of affiliate, performance and programmatic marketing.





IAMAI will also release a major document outlining the“Best Practices for Affiliate Marketing India” at the Summit on November 7. Some of the major partners supporting IAS 2024 are vCommission, Flickstree, Optiminastic, and Seventynine Digital.





To register for the India Affiliate Summit 2024 or for more information, please visit .





About Internet and Mobile Association of India

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with 583 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust

and

safety.