How To Increase The Space Of Your Warehouse Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) How to Increase the Space of Your Warehouse

Space is among the most critical resources for warehouse operators. Making good use of the space you have available can make the difference between and loss. Let's take a look at a few optimisations that can help you to get the most from your warehouse.

Mezzanine flooring

In many cases, it might be that you have ample space overhead, but limited space at floor level. The installation of a mezzanine floor will free up huge amounts of space in a very short space of time.

There's very little disruption or expense, especially when you compare this solution to that of an extension or a new warehouse.

Cantilever racking

A cantilever is a structure that is unsupported at one end. You can think of it as a set of metal (in most cases) arms that can be used to carry anything that can be extended over them.

A cantilever racking solution might be perfect for longer items that aren't well suited to a standard warehouse pallet rack. For sheet metal, timber and plasterboard, cantilever racking might be considered a go-to solution. Cantilever racking also tends to be able to cope with heavy loads of up to 2000 kg.

Modular building

In some cases, it might be effectively impossible to make better use of the space you have available. You might, therefore, seek to expand. Modular buildings, constructed offsite, can offer a flexible way of doing this .

They're particularly useful in cases where temporary warehouse expansion is required. You might bring in an extra building when it's needed, and disassemble it afterwards. In the long run, that might mean far less waste.

Therefore, modular building hire is an ideal solution for warehouse operators faced with short-term pressure on space.

You won't have to commit to a permanent building, and all of the cost, time and disruption that comes with it – and, typically, the rent can be extended for as long as warehousing space is required.

Elevated walkways

For warehouses that lack surface area, a system of elevated walkways might help you to get better use of the space, in largely the same way that a mezzanine floor does. In some cases, you might even triple the available space in a given area.

Elevated walkways are designed for smaller items that can be handled manually and carried up and down staircases. If you stock many such items in a confined, tall space, then elevated walkways might be an ideal solution. Just make sure that you've considered the health and safety implications .