Impressive Celebrity Brand Involvement To Be Seen At Upcoming Noise And Toys Festival

Noise and Toys Festival tickets are on sale now!

Set for the 16th in Adelanto, CA, AlgoRhythm Live has garnered the attention of numerous celebrities that want their brands showcased at this anticipated event.

- Chris Wright, representative of AlgoRhythm LiveLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coming up this month, AlgoRhythm Live, a leading entertainment production company and IHeart Radio/CT101 is excited to announce Noise & Toys Festival , taking place on November 16, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Adelanto Plaza and Event Center (12000 Stadium Way, Adelanto, CA).Enticed by what Noise & Toys offers to all types of consumers, multiple celebrity and talent endorsed brands are having their products showcased at the event.Among those brands are Mario Lopez's MarioChelada , Quinton“Rampage” Jackson and his F3 Energy Drink , and Shwayze with his new Shway Sticks.“We are beyond thrilled to have these influential names using our event as a platform for promotion,” said Chris Wright, a representative with AlgoRythm Live.“The fact that they see the value in what Noise and Toys brings to their brand means a lot to our team, and I know will be appreciated by attendees”.Mario Lopez, most famously known for his role in Saved by the Bell, and now being the host of Access Hollywood, took to Instagram to announce his brand, MarioChelada will be served at Noise and Toys.MarioChelada offers products like Michelada Mix, Mango Rim Dip, and Chili Rings. Mario announced in an Instagram post that“Noise and Toys is teaming up with MarioChelada for the ultimate music festival experience” and touting that“nothing gets the party started like a nice, cold, refreshing MarioChelada”. MarioChelada is no stranger to sporting partnerships, being a proud partner of teams like the Raiders, the Rams, and LAFC.Representing the world of UFC, Quinton“Rampage” Jackson will be making an appearance at Noise and Toys, with his brand F3 Energy. Most commonly known by stage name Rampage, he is a professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer, and wrestler.As advertised, F3 is more than just an energy drink, it is a lifestyle and a way to fully nourish the body and mind. Included on the list of impressive athletes like Rampage that endorse the brand are Henry Cejudo, Santino Ferrucci, and Frank Mir.From the musical element to the festival, comes Shwayze and his new Shway Sticks. Shwayze, most famously known for his hits“Buzzin'” and“Corona and Lime”, Shwayze is using his time at the festival not only to perform, but to promote his latest business venture. Shway Sticks are diamond infused pre-rolls that have no added flavors and no glues, using the highest quality of flower.Not only does Noise and Toys offer an impressive lineup of celebrity endorsed brands, they will also be hosting various VIP guests in their influencer village, aside from the notable names taking the stage. Some of those VIPs include Scar, Madzilla, and N Dub. Other special guest names that attendees can expect to see there are Peter Dante, Trino x Adam, N3mo Sparks, Annina Unger, Jfromriv, Lush One, and Larry Edgar.In true festival fashion, there will also be a surprise Grammy nominated performer that motor enthusiasts and concert lovers alike will not want to miss.For more information on this upcoming event, and to purchase tickets, visit .About AlgoRhythm Live:AlgoRhythm Live is a premier event production company known for creating unforgettable live experiences that seamlessly integrate entertainment, marketing, and brand activations. Specializing in festivals, concerts, and experiential events, AlgoRhythm Live is dedicated to elevating fan engagement and organic brand exposure. Visit algorhythmlive or follow on social media @algorhythmlive_. Contact: ....

