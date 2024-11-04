Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Report 2024

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The glass fiber reinforced concrete market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $3.51 billion in 2023 to $3.97 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to renovation and restoration projects, heightened demand from the construction industry, increasing needs in the residential sector, growing requirements from the commercial sector, and increased urbanization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The glass fiber reinforced concrete market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $6.65 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing preference for sustainable construction, expansion in commercial construction, infrastructure investments, the development of ultra-high-performance GFRC, and a growing demand for lightweight and durable construction materials.

Growth Driver Of The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market

The growing focus on green buildings is significantly fueling the growth of the glass fiber-reinforced concrete market. Green building involves the design, construction, and operation of structures that emphasize energy efficiency, resource conservation, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. Glass fiber-reinforced concrete is increasingly being used as a primary material for sustainable construction in these eco-friendly initiatives.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Ultratech Cement Ltd., Formglas Products Ltd., Willis Construction Co. Inc., Clark Pacific Corp., Loveld UK Ltd., Fibrex Construction Group LLC, Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co. Ltd., Low & Bonar India Pvt. Ltd., Stromberg Architectural Products Inc., Betofiber A. S., Bb Fiberbeton AS, BCM GRC Ltd., Blue Fox Concrete Products Private Limited, CHENG Concrete LLC, Fishstone Ltd., Frey-Fil Corporation, GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd., Hard Rock Developments Ltd., Pennine Stone Ltd., Surecrete Design Products Inc., Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd., Telling Ltd., Grass Roots Research & Creation India Ltd., BarChip Pty Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Sika AG, N. V. Bekaert S. A., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Modern Building Contracting Company, Blue Ridge Fiberboard Inc., Cast Supply Ltd., Cemrock Landscapes Inc., Concreteworks East Inc., Dura Art Stone Inc., Elite Crete Systems Inc., Envision Concrete Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Size?

Key companies in the glass fiber reinforced concrete market are embracing a strategic partnerships approach to deliver GFRC parts to individuals, businesses, and governments. Strategic partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and drive success.

How Is The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Segmented?

1) By Process: Spray, Premix, Hybrid

2) By Type: C30, C60, C100

3) By Application: Commercial Construction, Residential Construction, Civil & Other Infrastructure Construction

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Definition

Glass fiber reinforced concrete is a composite material that has been enhanced with tiny glass fibers. This material includes fine sand, cement, polymer, water, various admixtures, and alkali-resistant (AR) fibers, making it suitable for producing structural concrete products that are both strong and lightweight. Applications include building panels, exterior façade panels, and architectural precast concrete.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global glass fiber reinforced concrete market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glass fiber reinforced concrete market size, glass fiber reinforced concrete market drivers and trends and glass fiber reinforced concrete market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

