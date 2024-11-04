New DLK Lounge Mix Of“Joy Anthem” Drops, Featuring Saxophonist Manuel Trabucco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DLK Lounge Mix - Joy Anthem Press Release Image

Cover art for Joy Anthem - DLK Lounge Mix

Experience a fresh, upbeat lounge twist featuring saxophonist Manuel Trabucco, available now!

- DLK LoungePRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's finally here! DLK Soulful EDM , in collaboration with the DLK Lounge brand, is excited to announce the release of the DLK Lounge Mix of their uplifting track,“Joy Anthem.” This version features the smooth, soulful saxophone of Manuel Trabucco, infusing the original's vibrant energy with a chill, laid-back vibe perfect for unwinding without losing its upbeat essence.“Joy Anthem” began as a remix project that found its own unique path and became a beloved, celebratory anthem. Now, with this DLK Lounge mix, the track's joyful spirit is reimagined into a blend that combines smooth jazz elements with DLK Lounge's signature chill beats. This collaboration is more than just a song; it's a celebration of life, positivity, and the magic that music brings to our daily moments.“The DLK Lounge mix adds a new layer of soulful relaxation while keeping the upbeat essence alive,” says DLK Lounge.“We wanted to create a track that's perfect for unwinding yet energetic enough to keep you moving.”Fans can stream the track on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon. For the best audio experience, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" DLKLoung to access high-quality MP3 and Flac formats that capture every note and nuance, from deep bass lines to Trabucco's delicate sax melodies.Don't miss the accompanying music video, premiering soon on the DLK Lounge YouTube channel. Let“Joy Anthem” add a spark of happiness to your day.

