Paessler Gmbh Announces The Multi-Platform Probe For PRTG, Extending Monitoring Capabilities To Linux-Based IT Environments And Beyond

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024

has announced the general availability of the multi-platform probe for Paessler PRTG . This release means that for the first time, PRTG monitoring capabilities can be deployed to a variety of subnetwork types and non-Windows environments, including Linux and ARM infrastructures.

For customers, this means unparalleled flexibility and a consistent monitoring experience across diverse platforms and environments that run on Debian, Ubuntu, RedHat, ARM platforms including Raspberry Pi, and NAS systems.

Paessler PRTG has long had the ability to monitor multiple device types, applications, and databases. However, probes – which sit between the PRTG core server and the sensors – have, until now, required the presence of a Windows machine to run. The multi-platform probe for PRTG changes this, allowing customers to leverage different hardware and operating systems for their network deployments, without compromising on monitoring performance across complex networks.

The multi-platform probe's flexibility allows monitoring of subnets separated by firewalls, and remote locations. It ensures compliance with security regulations by implementing TLS 1.3 encryption to maintain the security and integrity of data during transmission, and offers sensor support for ICMP, SNMP, HTTP, and REST. On-premises deployments will still require a Windows-based PRTG core server, but for customers deploying in the cloud through PRTG Hosted Monitor, the multi-platform probe can now be run in a completely Windows-free environment.

"At Paessler, we listen to our customers' needs and prioritize innovation. The significant demand for Linux compatibility highlighted in our surveys has driven the development of the multi-platform probe,"

says Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler GmbH. "This release marks a pivotal step in our commitment to delivering flexible and robust monitoring solutions that meet the evolving needs of IT professionals working in hybrid OT environments."

Committed to continuous improvement, future developments of the multi-platform probe will focus on features such as device templates, data caching, and multi-platform probe containers, to ensure PRTG remains at the forefront of monitoring technology. The multi-platform probe for PRTG is available now as a stable release. For more information on how the multi-platform probe can revolutionize your network monitoring, visit .

ABOUT PAESSLER GMBH

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 190 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at

