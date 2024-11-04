Duluth Trading Company Partners With Listrak To Power Cross-Channel Customer Communication

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Listrak's leading-edge will accelerate cross-platform personalization for iconic lifestyle brand

LITITZ, Pa., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Company , a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, announced today that it has partnered with Listrak , the leading provider of cross-channel marketing for retailers, to power next-gen digital connections with consumers.

Duluth Trading selected Listrak following a competitive review process based on the sophistication of its platform and overall ease of use, along with best-in-class strategic support. Listrak's technology and expertise will guide personalized communications for Duluth Trading across channels, including email and mobile marketing.

"Being able to connect and communicate with our Duluth customers is always a top priority for us," said Garth Weber, SVP, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Duluth Trading Company. "We're excited to be able to achieve this on a more personalized, individual basis through cross-channel and cross-platform marketing in partnership with Listrak."

"We are honored to work with Duluth Trading Company to deliver timely and relevant customer communications to its deeply loyal and expansive customer base," said Ross Kramer, Listrak CEO.

"We're proud to partner with the future-focused marketing team at Duluth Trading as they continue to create and execute on a powerful vision for the future.

By leveraging Listrak, Duluth Trading will transform the way they engage with their customers, ensuring each interaction is as personalized and powerful as their iconic products."

About Listrak:

Listrak is the retail industry's leading cross-channel marketing platform, powering digital connections for over 1,000 retailers and brands. Listrak offers best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution, and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. By unifying your data within a single, integrated platform, Listrak empowers you to deliver personalized messages precisely when and where they matter most, driving enhanced customer engagement, increased revenue, and long-term customer loyalty.

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

