Norfolk Southern Names Joe Carpenter Vice President Law

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) today announced the appointment of Joseph H. Carpenter IV as Vice President Law. Carpenter brings more than 22 years of experience in the rail industry, with expertise in managing complex litigation and driving strategic initiatives.

Reporting to Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jason Morris, Carpenter will lead the company's law department, guiding legal efforts, advancing regulatory initiatives, and supporting Norfolk Southern's long-term strategy.

"Joe Carpenter is a trusted leader with a deep understanding of Norfolk Southern, the rail industry, and the law," Morris said. "His integrity, strategic insight, and collaborative leadership style make him an excellent choice for this crucial role. His expertise will help us navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead as we continue delivering value for our customers and communities."

Carpenter joined Norfolk Southern in 2002, holding positions of increasing responsibility throughout his career. Most recently, he has served as Norfolk Southern's Senior General Counsel Complex Litigation and Information Governance. His experience spans many significant incidents and regulatory challenges, as well as leadership in corporate litigation and transactional matters.

Carpenter is a graduate of Washington and Lee University School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from Roanoke College. He serves on the Executive Committee of the National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel as well as the Executive Committee of the Roanoke College Board of Trustees.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .

