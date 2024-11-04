Friends Of Fourth Ward And Arbol Eatery Unite For A Community-Focused Gathering In Uptown Charlotte

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mitchell Coles, Owner of Arbol EateryCHARLOTTE , NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arbol Eatery , an acclaimed hub for community and culture in Uptown Charlotte, proudly hosted a community awareness event in collaboration with Friends of Fourth Ward , a local organization dedicated to enhancing the vibrancy and safety of the Fourth Ward neighborhood. Held on Monday, October 21, the event brought together over 75 community members, local leaders, and Charlotte-based organizations to discuss key initiatives and foster neighborhood connections.Mitchell Coles , a resident of the Fourth Ward and owner of Arbol Eatery and Monarca Food Group, Inc. served as the event's host. Recognized for his commitment to building cross-cultural connections and advancing community initiatives, Coles welcomed guests with a warm and inclusive message about his dedication to a safer, more desirable Uptown Charlotte.“As both a resident and business owner in the Fourth Ward, I am committed to fostering a neighborhood where residents and visitors alike feel welcome, connected, and empowered,” Coles shared.“Our collaboration with Friends of Fourth Ward allows us to create and support events that bring the community together in meaningful ways.”Held in Arbol Eatery's Carillon Tower Ballroom, the gathering featured a program of speakers, including Friends of Fourth Ward Board members, community safety officials, and representatives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD). Nathan Hoffman, Chair of the Public Safety Working Group, provided an update on Fourth Ward's safety priorities, while Lieutenant Emily Spindler, Lieutenant Kevin Petraeus, and Allison Winston shared insights on CMPD's CARES Team initiatives, traffic flow, road safety, and sidewalk improvements.Key topics included:*Public Safety and Neighborhood Cleanliness: CMPD discussed ongoing efforts to enhance community safety and uphold code enforcement, with a focus on the neighborhood's infrastructure, traffic flow, and street lighting improvements.*Reinvestment and Infrastructure: Board members highlighted the need for continuous investment in neighborhood upkeep, road repairs, and the promotion of Fourth Ward events to attract visitors and potential residents.*Upcoming Fourth Ward Events: The meeting spotlighted several anticipated events, such as the Halloween Contest and Parade, the Holiday Home Tour, and the popular Sip and Stroll, scheduled for December 5-7, 2024. Additionally, the Friendsgiving event on November 18, 2024, at Alexander Mike's will further strengthen community ties.As a community-driven gathering, the event provided the perfect backdrop for residents to reconnect, meet new neighbors, and forge friendships. Chef Cristina Sanchez, Executive Chef at Arbol Eatery, curated an impressive spread of Spanish tapas, small plates, and a charcuterie board. Arbol Eatery's "Arbol Vino Bar" featured an assortment of craft cocktails, beer, and wine, elevating the evening with a unique culinary experience.“This event exemplifies what we at Arbol Eatery strive to create-a place where people from all walks of life come together to share food, ideas, and a commitment to our community,” said Coles.“We thank Lee Ann Roughton and Friends of Fourth Ward for their invaluable collaboration in making this gathering a success.”The evening was filled with laughter, discussions, and a shared sense of purpose. Community members in attendance, including representatives from Charlotte Center City Partners ("CCCP") and CMPD, engaged in conversations about enhancing neighborhood safety, supporting cleanliness, and fostering an inviting atmosphere. With Fourth Ward's reputation as a prime residential destination, these collective efforts ensure that Uptown Charlotte remains a desirable and inclusive community.Looking ahead, Mitchell Coles hopes to see further support from city resources to address key community challenges, including homelessness, and aims to secure initiatives that will bolster neighborhood revitalization. Coles continues to work with local organizations, including Friends of Fourth Ward, InterNations, and various Uptown Charlotte entities, to drive community-focused initiatives for long-term empowerment and neighborhood prosperity.ABOUT MITCHELL COLESMitchell Coles is a resilient entrepreneur, real estate developer, legal expert, and prominent community leader dedicated to enriching Uptown Charlotte and the Fourth Ward neighborhood. Through Arbol Eatery and his various ventures, Coles advocates for cross-cultural connections, neighborhood safety, and initiatives that benefit the broader Charlotte community. Coles is committed to creating spaces that foster inclusivity and empowerment, building partnerships that support local development, and advancing community-driven programs.ABOUT FRIENDS OF FOURTH WARDFriends of Fourth Ward is a community-based organization in Charlotte, NC, dedicated to preserving and enhancing the quality of life in the Fourth Ward. Through various neighborhood initiatives, events, and collaborations with local entities, Friends of Fourth Ward seeks to foster a vibrant, welcoming, and safe community for residents and visitors alike.ABOUT CHARLOTTE CENTER CITY PARTNERS (CCCP)Charlotte Center City Partners (CCCP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the growth, safety, and vitality of Uptown Charlotte and surrounding urban neighborhoods. Through collaborative initiatives, partnerships, and events, CCCP fosters a dynamic community environment by enhancing economic development, championing public safety, and promoting cultural vibrancy. CCCP's mission is to make Charlotte a top destination for residents, businesses, and visitors, creating an inclusive and thriving urban core.ABOUT ARBOL EATERY (UPTOWN CHARLOTTE)Arbol Eatery is a community-driven eatery located in Charlotte's Carillon Tower, offering fresh, locally inspired cuisine in an inviting atmosphere. Founded by Mitchell Coles, Arbol Eatery celebrates cross-cultural connections through food, community events, and a commitment to neighborhood engagement. With an extensive menu of healthy options, Spanish tapas, craft beverages, and a welcoming environment, Arbol Eatery has become a hub for gatherings, culinary experiences, and cultural events that bring Charlotte's diverse communities together. Arbol Eatery is open Monday & Tuesday, 7:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Wednesday through Sunday, 7:30 AM - 11:00 PM. Parking is validated in Carillon Tower Parking Garage only. Bring your ticket and take the elevator to the "Lobby".

