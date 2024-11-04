'The Race Is On' Exhibition Opens At 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Museums HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani opened today 'The Race is On' at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM).

The exhibition commemorates Qatar's motorsport history and marks a new era for Formula 1 in the country.

Also present at the opening were of HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive officer of Qatar Museums, Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, President of QOSM HE Mohammed Abdulla Al-Thani, and Director of QOSM Abdulla Yousuf Al Mulla.

This thrilling display is presented in collaboration with key partners, including the UKs Silverstone Museum and the future Qatar Auto Museum, which bring unparalleled expertise in the realms of motorsport history.

The exhibition is on view until April 1, 2025, at the QOSMs E8 Exhibition Gallery, timed to coincide with the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from November 29 until December 1 and the 2025 Qatar International Rally on February 1-2, 2025.

This opening marks a significant milestone in Qatar's motorsport legacy, from the first Qatar Motor Rally in 1975 to last years successful Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit. The exhibition provides an exciting opportunity to explore Qatar's unique racing journey as both an international host and leading competitor, and celebrates the country's growing influence in the world of international motorsports.



The Race is On features a unique range of historic items, including racing suits worn by Formula 1 and rally champions, trophies, tyres from past races, an intricate digital model of the Lusail Circuit, original and exact replica helmets, and more.

Amongst the highlight objects is Brazilian F1 driver, Ayrton Sennas helmet. It was designed for him by the renowned helmet designer, Sid Mosca, and the former wore it during his very first Formula 1 season in 1984. Whilst preparing the helmet for display in The Race is On exhibition, one of the conservators at 3-2-1 QOSM discovered a piece of paper folded in the lining; a handwritten prayer in Portuguese by the racers mother.

Commenting on this unique discovery, President of 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, HE Sheikh Mohammed Abdulla Al-Thani said: "At 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, we are proud to present incredible artefacts from the world of sports, as well as stories that are truly inspiring and powerful. The prayer note found in Sennas helmet is a unique expression of a mother's love, also a symbol of what it means to be human in the face of extreme pressure, and what it takes to be an athlete at the highest level. Sports are not only about physical strength, but also about emotional fortitude, and teaching valuable life lessons."

Visitors will be able to admire pieces sourced by 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Silverstone Museum in the UK and local and international lenders, while learning about the pioneering drivers and the stories behind them.

"We are thrilled to open The Race is On today to mark a significant milestone in our motorsport legacy", said Al Mulla.

"Here at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, we thrive to present exhibitions that reflect the passion, innovation, and speed of the sport industry that is deeply rooted in our local culture. We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate Qatar's ever-expanding role in international sports in general, and motorsports in particular."

Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Susan Patricia Hayward, said: "This exhibition highlights milestone moments in history of F1, rally and Qatar's motorsports heritage. It also provides insights into why Qatar has produced two of the world's leading rally drivers, Saeed Al Hajri and Nasser Al Attiyah."

The Race is On is presented as part of the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Season of Qatar Creates - a platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of Qatar's creative industries and promoting cultural activities within the country.