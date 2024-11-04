Volcanic eruption on Indonesia's Flores Island results in death of over 8

(MENAFN) A volcanic eruption on Indonesia's Flores Island has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least eight individuals, according to local reports from Sunday. The eruption took place on Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, as confirmed by the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency. The resulting lava flows advanced toward a nearby village, causing significant destruction, including damage to several buildings and a monastery. Among the deceased is a nun, and authorities have reported that one person is still unaccounted for following the eruption.



This incident is part of a series of volcanic activities that have affected the region over the past week, prompting local officials to take action. In light of the ongoing eruptions and the potential risks involved, the alert level for Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki has been elevated to its highest status. This measure is aimed at ensuring the safety of residents and facilitating timely evacuations if necessary, given the unpredictable nature of volcanic activity.



Since the onset of this volcanic episode last week, the volcano has been consistently producing thick columns of brown ash, rising up to two kilometers (approximately 1.24 miles) into the atmosphere daily. This persistent ash emission poses health hazards to local communities and complicates air travel in the region. Authorities have been monitoring the situation closely, providing updates and guidance to those living in proximity to the volcano.



Indonesia is known for its geological volatility due to its location along the "Pacific Ring of Fire," which is home to a significant number of the world's active volcanoes. With around 130 active volcanoes, the country is one of the most seismically active regions globally. The government remains vigilant in its disaster preparedness efforts, recognizing the need to protect communities from the effects of volcanic eruptions and other natural disasters.

MENAFN04112024000045015839ID1108848209