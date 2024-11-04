3DR Labs Announces The Appointment Of Michael Jackman As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 3DR Labs, the leader in 3D image post-processing and a portfolio company of private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners (“Arsenal”), today announced the appointment of Michael Jackman as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). This appointment furthers the market-leading position of 3DR Labs and reaffirms the outlook for the company as a leader in AI-enabled 2D to 3D image translation, interpretation, and analytics.Mr. Jackman brings more than four decades of experience to the role, having most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Leidos Health Group, a $3 billion subsidiary of Fortune 500 science and technology leader, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS). Prior to joining Leidos, he served as an operating partner at Ardan Equity Partners where he collaborated with founders and management teams to build differentiated healthcare enterprise platforms. Before that, Mr. Jackman was CEO of Mach7 Technologies and served as the Americas Region CEO for GE Healthcare's Digital HCIT Division.In addition to Mr. Jackman's demonstrated track record as a healthcare technologist, he has been an integral part of several notable healthcare transactions over the course of his career. He served as Executive Vice President of Solutions and Operations at iSOFT Health Group (acquired by CSC) and President of Healthcare Information Solutions for Carestream Health (acquired by private equity from Eastman Kodak Company). A professionally trained engineer, Mr. Jackman spent the first 18 years of his career at IBM, where he was an engineer and P&L owner and later served as the COO of IBM Mobile Computing and the Chief Technology Officer of IBM Personal Systems Group.Mr. Jackman continues to serve on the boards of several imaging industry leaders, including Dedalus, Optimum Healthcare IT, and Nanox. He will also join the 3DR Labs' board as part of his CEO role.“I am thrilled to join 3DR Labs as its new CEO. The company sits at the forefront of AI-powered imaging translation and analytics solutions, and I believe our team can continue to stay on the cutting edge,” said Mr. Jackman.“Together, we will shape the future of visual data and bring innovative solutions to our clients.”Scott Blanchette, Chair of 3DR Labs' board and a Director of Technology at Arsenal stated,“Mike's record of success in the imaging industry space speaks for itself. He is a globally recognized expert in the field, known for his innovative and pioneering spirit, his ability to engage with, understand and exceed customer expectations, and his capability to lead some of the world's most recognized organizations through substantial transformations. We are thrilled that Mike is on board, driving further positive market disruption and delivering increased value to our customers."About 3DR LabsBased in Louisville, KY and founded in 2005, 3DR Labs is the market leader in the translation of 2D to 3D medical imaging. The company serves more than 1,000+ clients, including hospitals and health systems' imaging departments, standalone imaging centers and radiology practices across the U.S., providing 24/7, 365 access to more than 235 expert radiologic technologists and to state-of-the-art imaging software. For more information, please visitAbout Arsenal Capital PartnersArsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity investment firm that specializes in building market-leading industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 300 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit .3DR Labs Contact:Elizabeth Morganemorgan@3drlabsArsenal Contact:Ellen Pavlovsky...

