Trump makes allegations that he ‘killed’ Nord Stream 2

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with conservative journalist Tucker Carlson, presidential candidate Donald claimed that he was instrumental in stopping the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was intended to connect Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea but was never put into operation. This pipeline was damaged by sabotage in September 2022, but Trump contends that he played a crucial role in preventing its completion.



Speaking to a large crowd in Glendale, Arizona, Trump addressed persistent accusations of being a Russian sympathizer, which he vehemently denied. He criticized Democrats for suggesting he had any ties to Russia, referring to those who promote this narrative as “sick” individuals. Trump emphasized the significance of Nord Stream 2 to Russia, asserting, “I killed it. Nobody would kill it but me. I stopped it. The thing was half-built, dead.” However, he did not provide specific details on how he influenced the project’s fate.



In his remarks, Trump criticized current President Joe Biden, whom he referred to as a “dumb guy,” for allowing the continuation of Nord Stream 2’s construction while simultaneously canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, which was designed to transport oil from Canada to the U.S. Trump claimed that during his presidency, he voiced strong objections to Germany regarding its energy relationship with Moscow. “I say: ‘Let’s get this straight. We’re helping and guarding you from Russia, but you are paying Russia billions of dollars a month for oil. How is that working?’ I stopped that,” he explained, reiterating that he continues to face allegations of being pro-Russia despite his efforts.



Trump’s comments reflect his ongoing strategy to reshape his political narrative as he campaigns for the presidency, particularly in light of the complex geopolitical issues surrounding energy independence and U.S. relations with both Europe and Russia. His claims regarding Nord Stream 2 are likely to resonate with his supporters while fueling further debate on energy policy and national security as the election approaches.

MENAFN04112024000045015687ID1108847901